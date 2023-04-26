Shaking from 'severe' earthquake felt over North Island

Shaking from a "severe" earthquake has been felt over the North Island this morning.

GeoNet has the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.9.

It struck near Pōrangahau in Hawke's Bay around 10.16am at a depth of 22km.

Under the desks in our Council meeting! Two large shakes felt in Palmy, 5.8 and 5.3 within 5 mins. #eqnz — Lorna (@moukenainzo) April 25, 2023

More than 20,000 people, mostly in the North Island, reported feeling the quake on GeoNet.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 5.3 magnitude aftershock struck in the same place three minutes later at 10.19am. This earthquake was at a depth of 15km.

NZ Civil Defence has confirmed there is no tsunami threat after the earthquake.

Pōrangahau resident Peggy Scott felt the first jolt and the aftershocks that followed.

"It was huge, and it smashed a few things," she said.

She is now preparing a go-bag and packing supplies in case anymore earthquakes happen.

Another person who felt the shaking said, "I was holding onto my couch here in Napier, saying a word or two."

ADVERTISEMENT

While people have reported items falling off shelves and breaking, there has been no major damage reported from the earthquake.