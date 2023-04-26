New Zealand
1News

'Holy heck' - Ian Smith on-air as quake strikes Hawke's Bay

48 mins ago

Kiwi cricketing legend Ian Smith got more than he bargained for on his SENZ sport radio show this morning when a "severe" earthquake struck southern Hawke's Bay.

A webcam capturing Mornings with Ian Smith showed the moment the 5.9 magnitude quake hit at 10.16am.

"Gosh we are just having a massive earthquake here in Hawke's Bay," Smith said looking around as blinds and plants started to shake behind him.

"My goodness that's a massive earthquake. Holy heck I have never commentated an earthquake before."

Smith commented on how long the earthquake rolled on for.

"That is what a good 20 seconds or so, and it's a decent one I can promise you that."

The earthquake struck near Pōrangahau in Hawke's Bay around 10.16am at a depth of 22km.

Map of reported shaking in the lower North Island after the "severe" earthquake.

Map of reported shaking in the lower North Island after the "severe" earthquake. (Source: GeoNet)

More than 20,000 people, mostly in the North Island, reported feeling the quake on GeoNet.

A 5.3 magnitude aftershock struck in the same place three minutes later at 10.19am. This earthquake was at a depth of 15km.

NZ Civil Defence has confirmed there is no tsunami threat after the earthquake.

Pōrangahau resident Peggy Scott felt the first jolt and the aftershocks that followed.

"It was huge, and it smashed a few things," she said.

She is now preparing a go-bag and packing supplies in case anymore earthquakes happen.

Another person who felt the shaking said, "I was holding onto my couch here in Napier, saying a word or two".

New ZealandCricketHawke's BayNatural Disasters

SHARE ME

More Stories

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

The tables were set, food prepped, but Bareknuckle BBQ in Hawke’s Bay was empty.

Mon, Apr 24

4:25

One dead after car and truck collide in Havelock North

One dead after car and truck collide in Havelock North

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Waimarama Road and Te Mata Mangateretere Road at around 11.50am.

Mon, Apr 24

John Campbell: Intellectually disabled Wairoa man desperate to go home

John Campbell: Intellectually disabled Wairoa man desperate to go home

Mon, Apr 24

3:32

No NZ tsumani threat from Kermadec quake

No NZ tsumani threat from Kermadec quake

Mon, Apr 24

Good Sorts: Puketapu publican fuelling her town's cyclone recovery

Good Sorts: Puketapu publican fuelling her town's cyclone recovery

Mon, Apr 24

2:36

Brewery wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle 'back on the horse'

Brewery wiped out by Cyclone Gabrielle 'back on the horse'

Sun, Apr 23

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Fears of new US bank collapse as First Republic stock plunges

Fears of new US bank collapse as First Republic stock plunges

48 mins ago

'Holy heck' - Ian Smith on-air as quake strikes Hawke's Bay

0:37

'Holy heck' - Ian Smith on-air as quake strikes Hawke's Bay

11:10am

Māori woman denied entry into Brisbane pub over moko kauae

1:39

Māori woman denied entry into Brisbane pub over moko kauae

10:57am

Shaking from 'severe' earthquake felt over North Island

0:37

Shaking from 'severe' earthquake felt over North Island

10:56am

Bernie Sanders endorses Biden re-election, rules out 2024 bid

2:03

Bernie Sanders endorses Biden re-election, rules out 2024 bid

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6