'Holy heck' - Ian Smith on-air as quake strikes Hawke's Bay

Kiwi cricketing legend Ian Smith got more than he bargained for on his SENZ sport radio show this morning when a "severe" earthquake struck southern Hawke's Bay.

A webcam capturing Mornings with Ian Smith showed the moment the 5.9 magnitude quake hit at 10.16am.

"Gosh we are just having a massive earthquake here in Hawke's Bay," Smith said looking around as blinds and plants started to shake behind him.

"My goodness that's a massive earthquake. Holy heck I have never commentated an earthquake before."

Smith commented on how long the earthquake rolled on for.

"That is what a good 20 seconds or so, and it's a decent one I can promise you that."

The earthquake struck near Pōrangahau in Hawke's Bay around 10.16am at a depth of 22km.

Map of reported shaking in the lower North Island after the "severe" earthquake. (Source: GeoNet)

More than 20,000 people, mostly in the North Island, reported feeling the quake on GeoNet.

A 5.3 magnitude aftershock struck in the same place three minutes later at 10.19am. This earthquake was at a depth of 15km.

NZ Civil Defence has confirmed there is no tsunami threat after the earthquake.

Pōrangahau resident Peggy Scott felt the first jolt and the aftershocks that followed.

"It was huge, and it smashed a few things," she said.

She is now preparing a go-bag and packing supplies in case anymore earthquakes happen.

Another person who felt the shaking said, "I was holding onto my couch here in Napier, saying a word or two".