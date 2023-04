The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science said there is no risk of a tsunami hitting New Zealand in the wake of a large offshore earthquake.

The magnitude 7.1 quake struck near the Kermadec Islands, north-east of New Zealand.

"Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand," NEMA said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10km at 12.42pm.