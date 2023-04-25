French delegation travels to Rarotonga, honouring war heroes

Māori Pioneer Battalion's efforts to help dig 19 kilometres of tunnels in north-east France have been remembered by a delegation from the city of Arras.

The tunnels sheltered more than 20,000 Allied troops in World War One ahead of a surprise attack on German defences.

As a part of that contingent, three Cook Islanders went to Arras to help protect a community.

Now, in a full circle moment, a French contingent has travelled to the islands to repay the favour.

“The battle of Arras is very important in their story, the story of Arras, France and the story of Cook Islands men,” said Arras’ mayor.

When the three men finished their lifesaving mission in France, they left behind a piece of the Cook Islands, a conch shell.

The Arras delegation brought a replica of that shell home to Rarotonga, but more importantly, a sense of connection.

“With the mayor coming here now, my children and grandchildren know..it brings it to a new level, a new stage to the family and me, and I am grateful,” said Isaac Solomana, the grandson of a tunneller.

1News was with Solomona in 2016 when he found out NZ Post was flying home to the Arras tunnels to see an etching his grandfather had made there. A year later, we joined him for that emotional visit.

“In the tunnel, I just felt at peace in the sense I can feel what he had experienced,” Solomona said when he was there.

The Arras delegation was keen to soak up the history of the three heroes during their visit.

It inspired the families of the men to preserve that history, a story which now binds them together.

“Today we are brothers whether we are blood-related, but on the battlefield, we are brothers, so I believe today's event will cement that brotherhood between the three families,” said Numangatini Ariki, one of the descendants

They now walk in the footsteps of their ancestors. Several generations on in the Cook Islands, and they never forget them.