Louis Baker honors hero koro who served in 28th Māori Battalion

For singer Louis Baker, Anzac Day is a special time.

While he, and many others, remember the Gallipoli soldiers and all of those who have served in times of war, Baker also uses the day to acknowledge the life of his grandfather.

Lieutenant Colonel Frederick Baker, known as Fred, was a commanding officer in the 28th Māori Battalion, which served in the Second World War.

In 1942, Fred was shot through the mouth at El Alamein, Egypt, in a battle that claimed the lives of 100 New Zealanders.

After returning home and having surgery on his face, Fred underwent extensive rehabilitation and had to learn to speak again.

ADVERTISEMENT

The story goes that he would repeat the words, "today is a beautiful day".

Once he recovered, Fred was made head of the Rehabilitation Department which was launched to help ex-servicemen and women back into civilian life by providing them with finance and housing.

Fred also advocated for equal treatment of Māori and Pākehā soldiers who fought in WWII. He set up a dedicated committee for Māori to fight for fair services for all.

Baker never got to meet his heroic grandfather. Baker's father didn't have the chance to have a long relationship with him either.

Fred passed away from a heart attack when Baker's dad was just 10 years old.

Today as a music artist, who draws his lyrics and songs from real life, Baker penned a moving ode to Fred with his hit Brighter Day. The singer wrote the track after reading a harrowing letter Fred had sent his cousin back in 1941.

It outlined grim times and tough experiences unimaginable to most Kiwis living today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker said: "What they went through in World War II we can never understand."

But amid the detailed account of the harsh reality of what life was like, Fred always seemed to look at the positives.

Baker said: "He was incredibly determined and courageous. No matter what happened, he kept a positive mind-set and looked for brighter days ahead. I think that's a huge sign of his character."

This morning, Whakaata Māori aired an emotional performance from Baker as part of their coverage of the dawn service held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum where he played Brighter Day.

Standing in St Matthew's Church in Auckland's CBD, Baker performed the song in an angelic setting with an electric guitar and two backing singers.

During filming, Baker said he felt "a sense of duty".

He said: "I wanted to make my family proud by honouring him. I think of all of these things as historical documents to look back at so we can tell stories and remember the people we love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every Anzac Day, Baker reflects on how lucky he is to have a bond with his dad but is saddened that they both missed out on one with Fred.

Baker reflects during Anzac Day on the life of his grandfather who served in the 28th Māori Battalion. (Source: TVNZ)

He told 1News: "I think of how fortunate I am to get to know my father, and how fortunate we all are to be here today because of the selfless efforts of others."

The Ngāpuhi singer hopes others can find their own special meaning in the day.

He said: "To honour those who have served their country in times of war. Not to glorify war, but to uphold the dignity of human life."

The 28th Māori Battalion served during the Second World War with 600 of 3000 never returning home to New Zealand.

There is one sole surviving member alive today - 98-year-old Sir Robert Gillies - known as Bom. In an interview with The Hui this week, he said he takes the role of representing the group seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I used to be just one of the crowd, but now I'm the last one left. I've got to front up. It's my duty to do it on behalf of the fellas who all passed on."