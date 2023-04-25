Lost Anzac football trophy last seen in 1954 found in Australia 

A century-old Australia New Zealand ‘ANZAC Soccer Ashes’ trophy has been found after going missing in 1954.

Made by Kiwi trophy maker Harry Mayer in 1923, the trophy was found by the family of Football Australia Hall of Fame Member, Sydney Storey.

The Ashes are a powerful symbol of the ANZAC Spirit, the basis of a strong trans-Tasman sporting rivalry following Australia’s first-ever ‘A’ International on June 17, 1922.

Constructed from both New Zealand honeysuckle and Australian maple, the trophy's wooden casket contains ashes of cigars smoked by Australian captain Alex Gibb and New Zealand captain George Campbell following the first meeting between the two nations on Australian soil in June 1923.

The trophy's whereabouts was last referenced by historical records in 1954, remaining a mystery ever since.

Nearly 70 years passed before the grandchildren of Sydney Storey discovered the trophy in pristine condition.

The Storey family said that finding the trophy is a huge win for soccer history, and also for the Anzacs.

“This is not just a trophy, it's a symbol of Australia and New Zealand working together, playing together, and looking after each other - it’s really, really powerful," the Storey family stated.

The trophy is important to the history of the two nations, symbolising the them working together.

"It can play an important part in celebrating the spirit of togetherness of the Anzacs.”

The trophy was revealed to Australian football historians Trevor Thompson and Ian Syson, who have committed decades to researching this series and advocating for the discovery of the Ashes.

“It's packed with so much imagery about the unity of the two countries, and the razor case that had been to Gallipoli referenced the recent experience of fighting shoulder to shoulder during the First World War," says Thompson.

“It’s an emblem more of unity than it is of opposition, which is intriguing for a trophy commemorating a sporting contest.”

By: Farida Refaat