New Zealand
1News

Customs seize 50kg of cocaine from ship in Tauranga

4:26pm
Customs cocaine seizure off a foreign freighter in Tauranga.

Customs cocaine seizure off a foreign freighter in Tauranga. (Source: NZ Customs)

Customs has seized about 50kg of cocaine found hidden in a ship that docked in Tauranga this morning.

Customs' Maritime Group found the drugs during an on board inspection of a freighter that travelled from Panama.

The freighter was destined for Sydney, a statement from Customs said.

"This seizure was supported by police and further investigations are underway," the statement read.

"Customs cannot make further comment while investigations continue."

The National Drug Intelligence Bureau estimates the street value of the drugs as up to $25 million.

In February, New Zealand authorities intercepted 3.2 tonnes of cocaine that was found floating adrift in the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities said the drugs have a street value of "half a billion dollars".

In total, 81 bales of cocaine made the journey back to New Zealand aboard the Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui.

Some of the bales had stickers to identify them, including a Batman logo and a four leaf clover.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Parole approved for teacher who sexually abused student

Parole approved for teacher who sexually abused student

Stacey Reriti was jailed for sexually violating and manipulating a 10-year-old male student.

5:17pm

Teen girl followed, seriously assaulted in Auckland park

Teen girl followed, seriously assaulted in Auckland park

"He picked up mud and threw it into her face," a local resident reportedly said.

2:08pm

Warning over 'congregating youths' after teens' busway robbery

Warning over 'congregating youths' after teens' busway robbery

1:55pm

Chris Hipkins, Kiri Allan speak to media

Chris Hipkins, Kiri Allan speak to media

11:37am

More support for sexual assault victims in court - Govt

More support for sexual assault victims in court - Govt

10:45am

'We got complacent' - Police Assn president on Parliament protest

'We got complacent' - Police Assn president on Parliament protest

9:01am

5:13

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland singles out Kiwi singer

1:12

'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland singles out Kiwi singer

10 mins ago

Wellington teacher missing since Wednesday concert found dead

Wellington teacher missing since Wednesday concert found dead

41 mins ago

Huge exhibits lifted from Canterbury Museum ahead of $205m revamp

1:49

Huge exhibits lifted from Canterbury Museum ahead of $205m revamp

6:23pm

Hipkins 'optimistic' of progress on Kiwi citizens Aus pathway

2:35

Hipkins 'optimistic' of progress on Kiwi citizens Aus pathway

6:20pm

Allan declares 'perceived conflict of interest' after Foon donation

4:57

Allan declares 'perceived conflict of interest' after Foon donation

5:17pm

Parole approved for teacher who sexually abused student

Parole approved for teacher who sexually abused student
1
2
3
4
5
6