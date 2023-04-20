Vehicle sought in Canterbury homicide investigation

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle after a body was found at a home in Canterbury's Rangiora under "unexplained" circumstances on Monday.

Police said a vehicle, similar to the one pictured, is believed to be linked to the man's death.

Anyone who saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the week leading up to Monday, April 17 is urged to contact police.

Inspector Joel Syme said investigators were carrying out "extensive inquiries" to determine what led to the man's death. This included his movements and that of the Nissan.

"We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locate those responsible for this man's death," Syme said.

Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury. (Source: 1News)

Stuff have reported the man's body was found in a car at a "derelict property" which neighbours said had been abandoned for a year.

Officers were called to the property on Tyler St at 7.40pm on Monday.

On Tuesday police announced it had launched a homicide investigation into the discovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 or by anonymously calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.