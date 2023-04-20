Full video: Total solar eclipse over part of Western Australia

A solar eclipse has plunged Western Australia's North West Cape into darkness, thrilling thousands gathered to witness the rare celestial event.

Darkness fell across the North West Cape about 3.30pm NZ timewhen the moon completely blocked the sun for a minute after temperatures dropped by five degrees suddenly.

Perth schoolgirl Georgie Gibbs said it felt eerie.

"It's surreal. It feels like a dream actually," she told AAP.

The eclipse lasted about three hours as the moon passed between the sun and Earth as a partial then total eclipse, casting a 40km wide shadow over the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo reef region.