New Zealand
1News

Total solar eclipse for small WA town partially visible in NZ

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
35 mins ago
Simulated view of partial eclipse from North Island on Thursday, April 20.

Simulated view of partial eclipse from North Island on Thursday, April 20. (Source: Supplied)

A rare total solar eclipse that will turn day into night in parts of Western Australia will be partially visible from northern parts of New Zealand.

Thousands of eclipse chasers are expected to flock to Exmouth, WA on Thursday April 20, when the moon casts a 40 kilometre-wide shadow over the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo reef region.

It will also be visible as a very tiny partial eclipse from the North Island and very top of the south. The further north, the more noticeable it will be.

Stardome astronomer Rob Davison said the partial eclipse will last for around 30 minutes and require special glasses for viewing.

"It’s important to never look directly at the sun with your eyes, and this solar eclipse is no exception. This event should only be viewed if you have solar glasses or a solar filter for telescopes, binoculars, and cameras," he told 1News.

According to timeanddate.com, the partial eclipse will be visible in Northland late Thursday afternoon, when just under 3% of the sun will be eclipsed at 5.01pm.

Path of the eclispe.

Path of the eclispe. (Source: Supplied)

In Auckland, just under 2% of the sun will be eclipsed at 4.59pm.

Further south in Wellington just 0.13% of the sun will be eclipsed at 4.51pm.

However, a more spectacular display is on the way for Aotearoa later this decade.

"Unfortunately, we will not see a full solar eclipse here, but we will still get a very small glimpse of a partial solar eclipse for those in the North Island. But in 2028 there'll be a full solar eclipse visible from here, which will be something really special," Davison said.

Across the ditch in Western Australia, the eclipse will take about three hours as the moon passes between the sun and Earth in perfect alignment, with total darkness set to last about a minute from 11.29am (local time).

"It's a unique experience. I'm looking forward to it. That 62 seconds is going to be precious," WA Chief Scientist Peter Klinken told AAP.

"You'll see the moon moving over and then you'll get to a point ... when the sun is going to be blotted out. It's a bit like the Rolling Stones song Paint It Black.

"I want to see the sun blotted out from the sky and that's what's going to happen."

A bright corona that looks like a white halo will form around the moon during the total eclipse and some stars and planets may become visible to people on the North West Cape.

The air temperature is also likely to drop and animals may change their behaviour, with eclipse chasers urged to protect their eyesight and not look directly at the sun.

"Our last total solar eclipse was in November 2012," amateur astronomer Terry Cuttle said.

"It's been over a decade's wait for another Aussie eclipse."

The event is classified as a hybrid eclipse because it starts as an annular eclipse in the Indian Ocean before changing into a total eclipse near Exmouth.

New ZealandSpaceAustraliaAucklandNorthland

SHARE

More Stories

Fire erupts in Newmarket, train station evacuated

Fire erupts in Newmarket, train station evacuated

All persons are accounted for in the incident, a FENZ spokesperson said.

57 mins ago

ECE teacher force-fed toddlers, made racist and insulting comments

ECE teacher force-fed toddlers, made racist and insulting comments

Sonya Kay Costello was accused of roughly dropping a toddler and calling another crying child "pathetic", among other incidents.

12:47pm

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media from Auckland

Full video: Christopher Luxon speaks to media from Auckland

10:46am

PM eyes 'significant announcement' for Kiwis living in Australia

PM eyes 'significant announcement' for Kiwis living in Australia

8:54am

2:57

Louisa Wall doesn't rule out standing for Te Pāti Māori

Louisa Wall doesn't rule out standing for Te Pāti Māori

7:26am

14:43

PM's next batch of international trips revealed

PM's next batch of international trips revealed

6:10am

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

NZ face tough Davis Cup challenge after Bulgaria take 2-0 lead

Bulgaria won both singles rubbers to take a commanding lead in the World Group 1 playoff today as players faced both scorching serves and temperatures.

Sat, Feb 4

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

East Auckland shooting shocks residents, landlord

May 26, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Supermarket not-so-specials, are the prices really that special?

Supermarket not-so-specials, are the prices really that special?

April 26, 2021

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

Activists urge cancellation of kids' feral cat hunt in Canterbury

13 mins ago

Crusaders to spend spare time studying 'frontrunners' Chiefs

Crusaders to spend spare time studying 'frontrunners' Chiefs

20 mins ago

Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'

0:44

Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'

35 mins ago

Total solar eclipse for small WA town partially visible in NZ

Total solar eclipse for small WA town partially visible in NZ

43 mins ago

Cancer doctors face shuttle trip to new Dunedin Hospital wards

0:44

Cancer doctors face shuttle trip to new Dunedin Hospital wards

57 mins ago

Fire erupts in Newmarket, train station evacuated

Fire erupts in Newmarket, train station evacuated
1
2
3
4
5
6