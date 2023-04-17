Health
1News

Some NZers using KiwiSaver to fund weight loss surgery

By Digby Werthmuller, 1News Producer
6:33pm

Costing anywhere between $20,000 to $30,000, gastric bypass surgery is not only expensive — it's difficult to meet government requirements to have the surgery funded.

Some Kiwis are dipping into their KiwiSaver accounts to fund the expensive, but life changing, weight loss surgery.

Justine Shera wouldn't have been eligible for government-funded surgery, but she wanted to improve her quality of life and not for reasons to do with vanity.

"I really wanted something different for my life. I realised at the age of 43 that I wasn't able to do a lot of the things or live the way I wanted to," she told Breakfast this morning.

She said the decision had a massive effect on her family and their future because the money is there for the future and retirement.

"I did hear that there was a clause in there that you could get it out [Kiwi Saver] for medical reasons and people were accessing it for their weight loss surgery."

David Schroeder is a retired gastric bypass surgeon who still teaches and mentors in the field.

He told Breakfast the surgery can prolong life and give people a better quality of living.

Pictures of Shera's weight loss journey.

Pictures of Shera's weight loss journey. (Source: Supplied)

"If people don't get in through the public system, then they can do it privately. Health insurance companies are variable in terms of what they will pay out — which is still a very small amount," he said.

He added there's a lack of numbers in terms of how many people are resourced to do the complex surgery.

"Lots of people want the surgery, but in the Waikato you can only do about 30."

Schroeder said the Government has increased pay-outs for other operations, but gastric bypass funding hasn't increased in 15 years.

Pictures of Shera's weight loss journey.

Pictures of Shera's weight loss journey. (Source: Supplied)

He said some insurance providers won't even cover it.

"They treat people as 2nd rate citizens."

He said the assumption that people are just being lazy and have poor morals isn't why they're finding themselves needing this surgery.

"It's because of an underlying trauma which has led them to be unable to stop themselves.

"The reality is the brain is responding to their trauma by using the one thing that has actually worked to help them survive and that's been food," Schroeder said.

Shera had to change KiwiSaver provider so she could fund her surgery.

She also believes stigma around plus-sized people is a big factor behind why funding is not so easily accessible.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE

More Stories

The pill could have 92% less hormones and still work, study finds

The pill could have 92% less hormones and still work, study finds

The results have raised hopes that people could one day take "the pill" without suffering as many side effects.

4:53pm

Nurse breached rights in school HPV vaccine case - commissioner

Nurse breached rights in school HPV vaccine case - commissioner

The nurse believed the student had confused the HPV jab for the Covid-19 vaccine prior to administering the vaccine.

2:00pm

Former NZ PM Helen Clark backs drug decriminalisation

Former NZ PM Helen Clark backs drug decriminalisation

8:04am

Calls for stricter controls on gel nail polish as allergic reactions rise

Calls for stricter controls on gel nail polish as allergic reactions rise

Sun, Apr 16

2:09

More whooping cough vaccinators would reduce barriers - midwives

More whooping cough vaccinators would reduce barriers - midwives

Sun, Apr 16

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

Sat, Apr 15

1:50

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

Fri, Apr 7

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

October 12, 2022

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Researchers warn NZ's lakes will take generations to restore

2:03

Researchers warn NZ's lakes will take generations to restore

26 mins ago

Queenstown's iconic gondola shutting down for $200m upgrade

1:59

Queenstown's iconic gondola shutting down for $200m upgrade

44 mins ago

Granny who smashed car into ram-raiders now facing 10k in repairs

Granny who smashed car into ram-raiders now facing 10k in repairs

6:33pm

Some NZers using KiwiSaver to fund weight loss surgery

10:04

Some NZers using KiwiSaver to fund weight loss surgery

6:16pm

Confronting video shows aftermath of Whangārei Gull stabbing

1:48

Confronting video shows aftermath of Whangārei Gull stabbing

5:57pm

Akl carbon impact 15% higher than average household in rest of NZ

Akl carbon impact 15% higher than average household in rest of NZ
1
2
3
4
5
6