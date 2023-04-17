Health
1News

Nurse breached rights in school HPV vaccine case - commissioner

2:00pm
Plaster applied to arm after vaccination (file image).

Plaster applied to arm after vaccination (file image). (Source: istock.com)

A nurse has been found to have breached the rights of a 12-year-old girl who received the second dose of the HPV vaccine at school without her mother's consent.

According to an investigation, the nurse believed the student had confused the HPV jab for the Covid-19 vaccine prior to administering the vaccine.

The incident occurred in November 2021.

The student’s mother had previously provided written consent for the HPV vaccine but later withdrew permission. The 12-year-old told the administering nurse that her mother no longer consented to the vaccination.

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell said the nurse misunderstood the girl’s concerns as instead relating to a different vaccine and did not contact her mother to confirm the consent.

In Caldwell's report, Te Whatu Ora has also been criticised for not providing enough information about withdrawing consent in an information leaflet provided to parents.

"I do not consider that this was an assertion of the nurse’s views or beliefs over those of the student or her mother," the deputy commissioner said in a media release.

"But I do consider that the nurse was on notice that the student’s mother had withdrawn consent for her daughter to receive HPV2."

In statements provided to the commissioner, the nurse who administered the vaccine said they recollected the 12-year-old student objected to receiving the Covid-19 vaccine — which was not being administered at the time.

"I accept that the nurse appears to have believed that Miss A thought the vaccine was for Covid-19," the report read.

The nurse reassured the student about their concerns and called her father to reassure him that the vaccine was for HPV, not Covid-19. However, she did not contact the 12-year-old's mother, which the deputy commissioner was critical of.

"When uncertainty about the mother’s consent was raised, this cast doubt on the validity of the consent that was held," Dr Caldwell said.

"As the registered nurse administering the vaccine, it was her responsibility to ensure she had appropriate consent before doing so.

"Given the student’s vulnerability as a young consumer and the fact that her consenting parent was not present, [I] considered the threshold for questioning whether the parental consent was still valid needed to be low."

The incident occurred during a school-based vaccination on November 15, 2021. Free HPV vaccinations are offered to all girls in schools from around Year 8.

The mother complained that her daughter suffered long-term symptoms after the vaccination, including poor mental health and other side effects.

Vaccines against HPV infection have been offered in New Zealand since 2008. International studies and research involving millions of people have unanimously agreed that the vaccine is both safe and effective.

The deputy commissioner found that the nurse in the 2021 case was in breach of two rights. One stipulated that services can only be provided if an informed choice is made and consent obtained. The second right breached was the right to withdraw consent.

Dr Caldwell recommended that the nurse undertake an online training module on informed consent and provide a written apology to the student and her family.

She was also critical of Te Whatu Ora after a process for informing parents and caregivers when a student misses the initial vaccination clinic was not followed.

The deputy commissioner also recommended that Health New Zealand use an anonymised version of the case for wider education of vaccination nurses and to review the manual for confirming parental consent and arranging "catch-up" clinics.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE

More Stories

Former NZ PM Helen Clark backs drug decriminalisation

Former NZ PM Helen Clark backs drug decriminalisation

Clark said people would use drugs regardless of legal restrictions so lawmakers should focus on ensuring they use them safely.

8:04am

Calls for stricter controls on gel nail polish as allergic reactions rise

Calls for stricter controls on gel nail polish as allergic reactions rise

A chemical called methacrylate, when in liquid form, is thought to be to blame.

7:10pm

2:09

More whooping cough vaccinators would reduce barriers - midwives

More whooping cough vaccinators would reduce barriers - midwives

Sun, Apr 16

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

St John cadets get blood pumping in national competition

Sat, Apr 15

1:50

Kiwi women frustrated, worried by ongoing HRT shortage

Kiwi women frustrated, worried by ongoing HRT shortage

Sat, Apr 15

2:24

Nurses take to the streets, demanding more staff, better pay

Nurses take to the streets, demanding more staff, better pay

Sat, Apr 15

2:29

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

Gang-related gun violence as bad as I’ve seen – ex-police officer

June 3, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

Silver Ferns put one hand on Constellation Cup with stellar win

October 12, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

First-day nerves as Wallabies meet new coach Eddie Jones

30 mins ago

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

Person dies after going overboard from fishing boat off Dunedin coast

39 mins ago

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

Analysis: Why spectre of Razor will loom large over ABs this year

45 mins ago

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

Victorian senator responds after strip club confrontation

2:42pm

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

0:21

Man appears in court after Auckland Burger King stabbings

2:21pm

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding

12:54

AT to cut 150 jobs as Auckland Council slashes funding
1
2
3
4
5
6