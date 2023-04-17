Crash deaths: Police issue warning as 7 die in 12-hour period

Police issued a warning today after seven people died in a 12-hour period on Kiwi roads.

The horrific total includes three people who died after a campervan collided with a barrier and caught on fire, on Te Moana Rd, Geraldine just after 1am.

The latest fatality was a motorcyclist who died in Ngongotahā today after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of Dalbeth Road and SH36 around 11am.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but died a short time later. The death was the seventh in just a 12-hour period.

Another two people died following a crash on the Waikato Expressway, and one person died in a crash in Dargaville.

National Road Policing Centre Director Superintendent Steve Greally this afternoon said police alone cannot stop the high number of people dying on the roads.

"Every road user needs to play their part in getting to where they are going safely," he said.

"I feel for the families and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved ones right now. Their lives have been changed forever.

"So let’s all play our part in taking better care on the road.

"Please pay attention to the road, if you’ve been drinking – don’t drive, and always wear your seatbelt or helmet if you’re a rider."

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

It comes as the Easter road toll only had one death.