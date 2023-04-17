Horror morning on NZ roads after 6 killed in 3 separate crashes

One person has died after a car hit a tree in Dargaville, adding to what has been a horror morning on the country's roads.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand say they were called to the scene on Baylys Coast Rd around 5.11am.

The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, died at the scene.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way and the serious crash unit remains on the scene," police said.

It comes after five people were killed in two separate crashes earlier this morning.

Three people died after a campervan hit a barrier and caught on fire near Geraldine, Canterbury, just after 1am.

It was followed by a two-car collision which killed two people on the Waikato Expressway just after 4am.