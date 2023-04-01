'I will come back' - Anti-trans activist Posie Parker vows NZ return

Controversial anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull - also known as Posie Parker - has vowed she "will come back" to New Zealand and "win this war".

Parker arrived in New Zealand last Friday under a cloud of controversy ahead of her planned 'Let Women Speak' tour in Auckland and Wellington.

Her first women's rights speech, in Auckland, was abandoned after thousands of people gathered in Auckland's Albert Park last Saturday to counter-protest her views.

She was also splashed with tomato juice after a transgender rights supporter passed a cordon masquerading as a supporter before tipping the liquid on her.

Parker was quickly escorted out by police as the crowd breached the barrier and surged towards her.

She left the country soon afterwards, cancelling her speaking event in the capital which had been planned for the following day.

She then posted to Twitter and said she was leaving "the worst place for women she has ever visited".

The activist also claimed she was a victim of a campaign to assassinate her character, boosted by a "corrupt media populated by vile dishonest cult members".

They are. I get to leave the worst place for women I’ve ever visited and they live there. I will forever be indebted to them. We will not stop fighting until they are safe to live in their own land. I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more. https://t.co/N9QmAWjEDC — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) March 25, 2023

In a live Twitter broadcast this morning, Parker vowed to return to the country.

"I will come back. We’re gonna win this war, women, and then I will come back," she said.

Parker claimed she "will come back at the invitation of the Prime Minister [Chris Hipkins], who wants to make an all-out apology to everyone".

"And I don’t say that like ‘I’ll come back when he apologises’ – I mean I will," she said.

"He will apologise, and if it’s not him, it will be the next prime minister because he’s not gonna last.

"He’s a gutless coward."

She thanked the officers who escorted her from the event to the airport.

"I want to just say again thank you to the two officers that got me away, to the four officers that kept me safe, to the two more officers who transferred me to the airport, and for the three officers that kept me safe at the airport until my flight took off."