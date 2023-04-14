New Zealand
1News

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

By Alison Pugh, 1News Reporter
19 mins ago
CCTV from Rangiora bank.

CCTV from Rangiora bank. (Source: Supplied)

Police in Christchurch are investigating whether a spate of aggravated robberies across the region are linked.

In the most recent incident, an armed man entered a bank on Rangiora's main street.

Police are hoping to speak to the man in the picture about the incident.

It follows another aggravated robbery on Sunday at the Normans Road Metro Mart in Strowan.

Police are also trying to identify the man captured in the shop's CCTV.

CCTV from the Metro Mart in Strowan.

CCTV from the Metro Mart in Strowan. (Source: Supplied)

Store owner Saroj Jeram told 1News that her friend was managing the shop at the time of the robbery.

"It was a little scary — and to think I've been here 30 years and never ever had a problem before."

Police say it is also investigating two more aggravated robberies, one at a Cashmere business on Saturday, April 8, and the other at a store in St Martins on Saturday, March 25.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Cambridge granny smashes car into ram-raiders' vehicle

Cambridge granny smashes car into ram-raiders' vehicle

The woman – a 63-year-old grandmother – was making an early-morning coffee run on Easter Monday when she saw a car smashed in the local Spark store.

7:12pm

Trial of US officers charged with NZ-born man's death to proceed

Trial of US officers charged with NZ-born man's death to proceed

Christchurch-born Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times in his car during an apparent mental health crisis near Denver, Colorado last June.

4:33pm

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

3:24pm

Police name man found in 'sudden death' at Christchurch property

Police name man found in 'sudden death' at Christchurch property

Thu, Apr 13

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Thu, Apr 13

Two Head Hunters members arrested, explosives, ammunition found

Two Head Hunters members arrested, explosives, ammunition found

Wed, Apr 12

More Stories

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

The unbeaten Chiefs, led by the attacking brilliance of their playmaker, show no sign of slowing down, writes Patrick McKendry.

Mon, Apr 3

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Perfect Nweke helps Silver Ferns to second win over Australia

Grace Nweke's flawless performance, along with a crucial 7-2 run in the third quarter, saw the Silver Ferns go up 2-0 in the four-Test Constellation Cup series.

October 16, 2022

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

Three Waters reform expert responds to criticisms

June 19, 2022

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

June 7, 2022

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

Exclusive: Multiple charges of wage subsidy fraud laid in court

May 9, 2022

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Tracking the economy in five graphs

Tracking the economy in five graphs

4 mins ago

Calls for boat operator licensing after ferry skipper injured

0:21

Calls for boat operator licensing after ferry skipper injured

11 mins ago

Police attending 'sudden death' in Auckland park

Police attending 'sudden death' in Auckland park

19 mins ago

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

12:40pm

Florida bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

Florida bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

12:19pm

Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe

0:33

Watch: Biden given big cheer as he corrects All Blacks gaffe
1
2
3
4
5
6