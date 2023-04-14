Police investigating if spate of Chch robberies are linked

Police in Christchurch are investigating whether a spate of aggravated robberies across the region are linked.

In the most recent incident, an armed man entered a bank on Rangiora's main street.

Police are hoping to speak to the man in the picture about the incident.

It follows another aggravated robbery on Sunday at the Normans Road Metro Mart in Strowan.

Police are also trying to identify the man captured in the shop's CCTV.

CCTV from the Metro Mart in Strowan. (Source: Supplied)

Store owner Saroj Jeram told 1News that her friend was managing the shop at the time of the robbery.

"It was a little scary — and to think I've been here 30 years and never ever had a problem before."

Police say it is also investigating two more aggravated robberies, one at a Cashmere business on Saturday, April 8, and the other at a store in St Martins on Saturday, March 25.