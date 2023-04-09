New Zealand
Police seek info on man involved in Chch aggravated robbery

5:30pm
The man entered the Strowan store Sunday morning armed with a weapon, and stole cash, cigarettes and tobacco.

Police are appealing for information on an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Christchurch this morning.

A man reportedly entered a store on Normans Rd in Strowan at 10.55am, armed with a weapon, and stole cash, cigarettes and tobacco.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police want help in identifying the man, who was pictured by store CCTV cameras.

CCTV footage of the wanted man in a store on Normans Rd.

"We are also interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious," the statement read.

Police are adjacently investigating two other similar incidents in the region - an aggravated burglary at a Cashmere business at around 9.50pm on April 8 and an aggravated robbery at a store in St Martins on March 25.

"The investigation team is continuing to make enquiries into these incidents, including whether there is any connection with this morning’s aggravated robbery on Normans Road," police said.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Police by phoning 105.

