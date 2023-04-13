Police seeking man after armed robbery of Rangiora bank

Police are seeking a man after the armed robbery of a Rangiora bank in Canterbury yesterday afternoon.

The High St bank was robbed around 4.10pm yesterday.

The person who robbed the bank was armed, but no one was injured, police said.

"Police would like to speak to the person pictured above who we believe can assist with our inquiries," police said in a statement.

Police have also released two CCTV images of a man wearing glasses, jeans and a hoodie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or by dialling 105.