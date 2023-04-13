New Zealand
1News

Police seeking man after armed robbery of Rangiora bank

24 mins ago
CCTV from Rangiora bank.

CCTV from Rangiora bank. (Source: Supplied)

Police are seeking a man after the armed robbery of a Rangiora bank in Canterbury yesterday afternoon.

The High St bank was robbed around 4.10pm yesterday.

The person who robbed the bank was armed, but no one was injured, police said.

"Police would like to speak to the person pictured above who we believe can assist with our inquiries," police said in a statement.

Police have also released two CCTV images of a man wearing glasses, jeans and a hoodie.

Information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or by dialling 105.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

More Stories

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

Peter Boy Tuhi, 67, died from head and neck injuries after hitting the asphalt at a Cosmopolitan Club car park in December 2021.

29 mins ago

Police name man found in 'sudden death' at Christchurch property

Police name man found in 'sudden death' at Christchurch property

The man's body was found at a Kāinga Ora owned property in Hei Hei.

11:39am

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

11:34am

Two Head Hunters members arrested, explosives, ammunition found

Two Head Hunters members arrested, explosives, ammunition found

9:00pm

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

Dame Lynda Topp calls out fellow Western Ward candidate

5:53pm

Man charged over Waikato kidnapping

Man charged over Waikato kidnapping

Wed, Apr 12

More Stories

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Andy Murray beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in a near six-hour Australian Open clash, with this point among many highlights.

Fri, Jan 20

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man in Waikato

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man in Waikato

December 1, 2022

'Concerns' for Marokopa children in the bush with father

'Concerns' for Marokopa children in the bush with father

May 13, 2022

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

August 26, 2022

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Police seeking man after armed robbery of Rangiora bank

Police seeking man after armed robbery of Rangiora bank

29 mins ago

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

41 mins ago

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

56 mins ago

Sam Cane on great mate Dane Coles - 'He can't get under my skin'

Sam Cane on great mate Dane Coles - 'He can't get under my skin'

2:47pm

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

2:08pm

Florida executes 'ninja killer' over 1989 murders

Florida executes 'ninja killer' over 1989 murders
1
2
3
4
5
6