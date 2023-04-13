New Zealand
1News

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

15 mins ago
Passenger ferry involved in Bay of Islands collision with boat.

Passenger ferry involved in Bay of Islands collision with boat. (Source: Supplied)

One person has been critically injured after a boat and a passenger ferry collided between Paihia and Russell this morning.

Police said the crash happened about 11.50am.

"It appears two boats have collided and at least one person is injured," police said in a statement.

The coastguard sent two rescue vessels after "a ferry and boat collided midway between Russell and Paihia wharf".

The ferry eventually sunk according to the coastguard.

"The role of the coastguard vessels was to take police to the scene and search for anyone from the ferry who may have been in the water," the coastguard said in a statement.

"Once all occupants were accounted for on land the two vessels were stood down."

St John told 1News an ambulance and a rapid response unit has been sent to Marsden Road, Paihia.

"Our ambulance officers have treated one patient in a critical condition and they are being airlifted to Middlemore Hospital," St John said.

A rescue helicopter is also responding.

Maritime NZ has also sent staff to the scene. An image on a Russell community Facebook page shows a small passenger boat with a smashed in side.

People commented another boat hit the passenger ferry causing people to fall overboard.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is investigating the collision.

New ZealandNorthlandAccidents

SHARE

More Stories

Woman dies after quad bike rolls in Waitomo

Woman dies after quad bike rolls in Waitomo

The woman died at the scene and WorkSafe has been notified.

5:30pm

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Police have charged the man with careless driving over a crash that caused a massive fuel leak.

11:34am

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on SH1

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on SH1

8:30pm

Council reveals 17,000 Wellington street lamps prone to snapping

Council reveals 17,000 Wellington street lamps prone to snapping

Wed, Apr 12

2:39

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

Wed, Apr 12

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

Wed, Apr 12

More Stories

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Andy Murray beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in a near six-hour Australian Open clash, with this point among many highlights.

Fri, Jan 20

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

August 26, 2022

Williamson, Jamieson headline 10 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

Williamson, Jamieson headline 10 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

December 23, 2022

Wētā FX's chief executive Prem Akkaraju steps down

Wētā FX's chief executive Prem Akkaraju steps down

May 12, 2022

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Kiwi artist going global with work displayed in Times Square

0:14

Kiwi artist going global with work displayed in Times Square

15 mins ago

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

0:21

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

22 mins ago

Cyclone Ilsa to hit WA coast as highest category five

Cyclone Ilsa to hit WA coast as highest category five

52 mins ago

Wayne Brown to hold 'unscheduled drill' testing Council readiness

Wayne Brown to hold 'unscheduled drill' testing Council readiness

5:33pm

Analysis: How Kieran McAnulty might just save 'Three Waters'

Analysis: How Kieran McAnulty might just save 'Three Waters'

5:30pm

Woman dies after quad bike rolls in Waitomo

Woman dies after quad bike rolls in Waitomo
1
2
3
4
5
6