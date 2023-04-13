New Zealand
1News

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

41 mins ago
Wake from a boat.

Wake from a boat. (Source: istock.com)

One person has been critically injured after a boat and a passenger ferry collided between Paihia and Russell this morning.

Police said the crash happened about 11.50am.

"It appears two boats have collided and at least one person is injured," police said in a statement.

The coastguard sent two rescue vessels after "a ferry and boat collided midway between Russell and Paihia wharf".

"The role of the coastguard vessels was to take police to the scene and search for anyone from the ferry who may have been in the water," the coastguard said in a statement.

"Once all occupants were accounted for on land the two vessels were stood down."

St John told 1News an ambulance and a rapid response unit has been sent to Marsden Road, Paihia.

"Our ambulance officers have treated one patient in a critical condition and they are being airlifted to Middlemore Hospital," St John said.

A rescue helicopter is also responding.

Maritime NZ has also sent staff to the scene. An image on a Russell community Facebook page shows a small passenger boat with a smashed in side.

People commented another boat hit the passenger ferry causing people to fall overboard.

New ZealandNorthlandAccidents

SHARE

More Stories

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Man charged over Transmission Gully fuel leak truck crash

Police have charged the man with careless driving over a crash that caused a massive fuel leak.

11:34am

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on SH1

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with car on SH1

Both southbound lanes are closed, and motorists are being asked to take alternative routes where possible.

8:30pm

Council reveals 17,000 Wellington street lamps prone to snapping

Council reveals 17,000 Wellington street lamps prone to snapping

6:31pm

2:39

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

One dead after crash between truck and cars in Foxton

4:09pm

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

WorkSafe never investigated two temp workers' deaths

Wed, Apr 12

Easter road toll at 1 after motorcyclist dies in hospital 

Easter road toll at 1 after motorcyclist dies in hospital 

Tue, Apr 11

More Stories

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Andy Murray beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in a near six-hour Australian Open clash, with this point among many highlights.

Fri, Jan 20

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

One ticket wins $7m in Wednesday's Lotto draw

The prize is made up of $6 million from Lotto Powerball and $1 million from Lotto First Division.

Wed, Mar 29

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Mon, Apr 3

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

MP expenses: Accommodation and travel spending released

August 26, 2022

Williamson, Jamieson headline 10 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

Williamson, Jamieson headline 10 Kiwis listed for IPL auction

December 23, 2022

Wētā FX's chief executive Prem Akkaraju steps down

Wētā FX's chief executive Prem Akkaraju steps down

May 12, 2022

Latest

Popular

24 mins ago

Police seeking man after armed robbery of Rangiora bank

Police seeking man after armed robbery of Rangiora bank

29 mins ago

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

Levin man dies after botched 'spear-tackle' arrest

41 mins ago

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

56 mins ago

Sam Cane on great mate Dane Coles - 'He can't get under my skin'

Sam Cane on great mate Dane Coles - 'He can't get under my skin'

2:47pm

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

Govt agency worker charged with role in gruesome NSW kidnapping

2:08pm

Florida executes 'ninja killer' over 1989 murders

Florida executes 'ninja killer' over 1989 murders
1
2
3
4
5
6