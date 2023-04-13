Person critically injured in Bay of Islands ferry and boat collision

One person has been critically injured after a boat and a passenger ferry collided between Paihia and Russell this morning.

Police said the crash happened about 11.50am.

"It appears two boats have collided and at least one person is injured," police said in a statement.

The coastguard sent two rescue vessels after "a ferry and boat collided midway between Russell and Paihia wharf".

"The role of the coastguard vessels was to take police to the scene and search for anyone from the ferry who may have been in the water," the coastguard said in a statement.

"Once all occupants were accounted for on land the two vessels were stood down."

St John told 1News an ambulance and a rapid response unit has been sent to Marsden Road, Paihia.

"Our ambulance officers have treated one patient in a critical condition and they are being airlifted to Middlemore Hospital," St John said.

A rescue helicopter is also responding.

Maritime NZ has also sent staff to the scene. An image on a Russell community Facebook page shows a small passenger boat with a smashed in side.

People commented another boat hit the passenger ferry causing people to fall overboard.