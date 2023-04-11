New Zealand
1News

Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
36 mins ago
File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Latitude Financial says it's received a ransom demand from those allegedly behind the recent cyber attack that exposed customer details.

The company says it won't pay the ransom in line with the position set out by the Australian Government.

"Based on the evidence and advice, there is simply no guarantee that doing so would result in any customer data being destroyed and it would only encourage further extortion attempts on Australian and New Zealand businesses in the future," Latitude CEO Bob Belan said today.

The hack has exposed 1,037,000 New Zealand driver licence numbers, along with passport details and other customer records.

Latitude has operated in New Zealand with its buy-now-pay-later service Genoapay and Gem Visa.

Just over 2000 Kiwibank customers using Latitude have also been caught up in the hack.

Latitude says data detailed as part of the ransom threat is consistent with the numbers thought to be caught up in the recent cyber-attack.

"I apologise personally and sincerely for the distress that this cyber-attack has caused and I hope that in time we are able to earn back the confidence of our customers," Belan said

The company has not confirmed how much money the hackers are asking for.

New ZealandTechnologyCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Christchurch supermarket robbed by potentially armed man

Christchurch supermarket robbed by potentially armed man

The man told staff he had a weapon and demanded cash from the till.

10:15pm

One arrested after Dunedin firearms incident

One arrested after Dunedin firearms incident

Police received a report of a gunshot on Manor Pl at about 11.10am; no one was injured during the incident.

7:03pm

Artificial intelligence may end up helping students - academic

Artificial intelligence may end up helping students - academic

4:04pm

How four Kiwis made New Zealand's latest gaming success

How four Kiwis made New Zealand's latest gaming success

2:50pm

Police searching for alleged offender after Dunedin firearm incident

Police searching for alleged offender after Dunedin firearm incident

2:02pm

Missing Waikato woman found, police looking for alleged assailant

Missing Waikato woman found, police looking for alleged assailant

Mon, Apr 10

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Watch: AI news presenter unveiled in Kuwait

Watch: AI news presenter unveiled in Kuwait

36 mins ago

Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

38 mins ago

Police search for teen missing in Arthur's Pass since Sunday

Police search for teen missing in Arthur's Pass since Sunday

49 mins ago

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

54 mins ago

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

Hilary Swank gives birth to twins, shares first photo

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6