Latitude receives ransom demand after major data hack

Latitude Financial says it's received a ransom demand from those allegedly behind the recent cyber attack that exposed customer details.

The company says it won't pay the ransom in line with the position set out by the Australian Government.

"Based on the evidence and advice, there is simply no guarantee that doing so would result in any customer data being destroyed and it would only encourage further extortion attempts on Australian and New Zealand businesses in the future," Latitude CEO Bob Belan said today.

The hack has exposed 1,037,000 New Zealand driver licence numbers, along with passport details and other customer records.

Latitude has operated in New Zealand with its buy-now-pay-later service Genoapay and Gem Visa.

Just over 2000 Kiwibank customers using Latitude have also been caught up in the hack.

Latitude says data detailed as part of the ransom threat is consistent with the numbers thought to be caught up in the recent cyber-attack.

"I apologise personally and sincerely for the distress that this cyber-attack has caused and I hope that in time we are able to earn back the confidence of our customers," Belan said

The company has not confirmed how much money the hackers are asking for.