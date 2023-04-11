New Zealand
1News

Interislander ferry to return after 5 weeks out of action

1:10pm
Interislander ferry ready for departure in Picton.

Interislander ferry ready for departure in Picton. (Source: istock.com)

The Kaitaki Interislander ferry is set to return to service tomorrow after gearbox issues.

The ferry has been out of action since March 4, adding to the delays and cancellations of Cook Strait ferries.

Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook said the repair was complicated and parts had to be sent from overseas.

"We are pleased to advise everyone booked to travel from tomorrow that they can cross the Strait as planned, beginning with about 500 passengers due to be welcomed aboard Kaitaki for a scheduled sailing at 8.45am.

"Later this week Interislander bookings will be opened again after these were paused to protect any available space for Kaitaki passengers."

Since February, people have faced difficulties travelling between the north and south islands by sea as Interislander and its counterpart Bluebridge have suffered mechanical issues.

New ZealandTransportTravel

