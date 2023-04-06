Cook Strait ferry woe: Interislander defends service amid cancellations

Cook Strait ferry operator Interislander is defending its services amid weeks of cancellations which have left passengers scrambling.

Since February, people have faced difficulties travelling between the north and south islands by sea as Interislander and its counterpart Bluebridge have suffered mechanical issues.

In the last week, 21 sailings were cancelled by Bluebridge — seven were weather-related.

A local accommodation provider in Picton — who has been working in the industry in the town for 30 years — told Breakfast "this is probably the worst we've ever seen it".

The Villa Backpackers Lodge' Rob Burn said "we've never had both companies out at once and so much disruption".

He said international visitors are generally more resigned and accepting of a few delays but it's causing issues for domestic travellers — "they're the one's who're really struggling".

"It's one of the great New Zealand infrastructure fails. It's just symptomatic of how we do things in New Zealand — we don't spend the money on the things that we should do," Burn said.

"The situation for us is that the Kaitaki is out of service," Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook explained.

"About a month ago we had a problem with its gearbox. This was a surprise for us given that we'd refurbished the gearbox back in September last year when it was at dry dock."

He said its repairs are well advanced, with all the materials in the country, but couldn't give a time frame on when it would be operational again.

"This is a big infra project. There's quite long lead times to get projects like this up and running."

However, responding to criticism that Interislander could have predicted impending issues earlier for its now 30-year-old fleet, Rushbrook conceded they've been reactive rather than proactive.

"We are where we're at," he said.

Rushbrook made assurances that customers travelling over the Easter weekend who've made bookings will all be accommodated, and that Interislander's inspection and maintenance processes are robust.