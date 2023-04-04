Bluebridge travellers sleep in cars overnight as sailings cancelled

Bluebridge ferry crossings have been cancelled for a second day, with all four Strait Feronia trips halted due to an ongoing mechanical issue with the vessel.

A second day of cancellations means more uncertainty for passengers, some of whom spent Monday night sleeping in their vehicles in Wellington.

Chris Stead spent the night at the terminal with his friends in their campervan.

Bill Hohepa spent the night in his car after booking a 2am sailing which was cancelled. (Source: 1News)

He said it was a desperate bid to get the first ferry this morning, but by 11am they were still in the queue.

"We just had to go with it. It does derail you but hopefully we can get on the next one," Stead said.

Bill Hohepa left Auckland on Monday afternoon for a 2am sailing, which was all that was available when he booked.

But by the time he arrived in Wellington he was told he couldn't sail till 8am the next morning, so he spent the night in his car.

He said: "It is a long time to go with no sleep. It was a bit late to find a hotel or motel, but we didn't know all this would happen the next day"

StraitNZ Bluebridge said in a statement the mechanical issues with the Strait Feronia, that began on Sunday, are still being looked at.

“We are hugely disappointed for our customers and apologise unreservedly for the disruption to their plans," StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady said.

The vessel had only recently returned from servicing in Australia. (Source: 1News)

"We’re doing everything we can to get this issue resolved as quickly as possible but unfortunately further cancellations are possible.”

Just last week, a large number of Cook Strait ferries were cancelled after the bottom of the North Island was hit by high winds and waves.

Councils on either side of the Cook Strait have raised concerns with the government over the lack of support for vessels that cross the passage.

The vessel had just arrived back from Australia where it had been serviced.