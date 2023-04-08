'Be prepared' - police plea after Easter Friday water rescue

Police are urging Kiwis to "be prepared" on the water this weekend after three boaties had a "lucky escape" in Auckland yesterday.

"The trio were on their first trip out in the 5m fibreglass runabout when it began taking on water near Tiritiri Matangi Island," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police were called shortly before 3pm, and were able to locate the boat using cellphone GPS.

"Eagle and Police maritime units deployed to the area, together with volunteers on three Coastguard vessels, and Eagle located the three occupants in the water, all of whom were wearing life jackets," police said.

"Eagle directed Coastguard Howick to the trio, who retrieved them from the water.

"They were all taken to hospital, one of them in a serious condition from cold exposure."

Inspector Martin Brown said the example serves as a good reminder.

"Anything can happen when you're out on the water," he said.

"It's currently unclear what caused the boat to sink, and it's safe to say the occupants certainly weren't expecting it to happen.

"Nevertheless they were prepared and emergency services were able to come to the rescue."

Police urged anyone heading out on the water this weekend to always wear a life jacket, take two waterproof ways to call for help, check the marine weather forecast, avoid alcohol and be a responsible skipper.