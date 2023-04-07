Three rescued after boat sinks near Whangaparāoa

Three people were rescued after a boat sank in Auckland’s Whangaparāoa channel this afternoon.

St John and coastguard were notified about a vessel taking on water at around 2.15pm.

Coastguard dispatched three vessels, with two coming from Auckland, a vessel from Howick and the Auckland Air Patrol.

The Eagle helicopter spotted the people in the water, and a vessel was able to rescue them.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene, where two people were treated at the scene, one with serious injuries and another suffering moderate ones.

They were both transported to Northshore Hospital.