'Been called far worse': Chlöe Swarbrick shrugs off 'crybaby' comment

Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick says she has been "called far worse" than a "crybaby", and says she is focused on her work.

Her comments come in the wake of revelations that fellow Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere sent a text message in error to other MPs, using the term to describe Swarbrick.

At Auckland Airport this afternoon, Swarbrick told 1News she was focused on doing her job - "serving the people of Auckland Central and dealing with the fact that we have to get emissions down rapidly and deal with the greatest rates of wealth inequality that we've ever seen in this country".

"I'm not sure if you've seen the comment sections on many media outlets but I've been called far worse [than crybaby] in my time."

The text was sent to a group chat of Green staff and MPs while Swarbrick was speaking in the House on her Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill on Wednesday night, which failed at first reading.

RNZ first reported a screenshot of the text message showed Kerekere's text: "Sucks that her bill goes through during list ranking! Please Universe, pick my bill tomorrow."

She adeed "omg what a crybaby".

Fellow Green MP replied: "I think this is the wrong chat...?"

When contacted by RNZ, Kerekere denied she called Swarbrick a crybaby, said she didn't think she could comment on it but that she "didn't call her that".

Greens 'celebrate' each other - Davidson

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said the party was about "celebrating each other and working together hard to get stuff done", despite an one MP calling another a "crybaby".

Asked if Kerekere lied to RNZ, Davidson said the party wouldn't "rush ahead" on outcomes while an investigation was underway.

"We are taking this seriously. This appears to have breached the standards of what we expect from MPs in the way we behave towards each other."

Davidson said that was why the issue was being "fully investigated".

"On the face of it, the content of the messages appears to be not at all in the vein of working together and celebrating each other's successes.

"The messages looked to be mean and not with good heart and certainly not with the comradery and culture of working together."

She said it was "not at all" a comment the party would "endorse".

Co-leader James Shaw said the investigation would be a "formal process in our caucus".

"The outcome of that will depend on where the investigation leads."

He said the chief whip Jan Logie and the party's chief of staff would lead the process.

Shaw used the term "whip" instead of "musterer" which has been the Green Party's preferred term for the role since 1999.

He said the investigation process was similar to one that would be expected in a business setting with employment-related issues.

He wasn't sure when the process would conclude but guessed "a couple of weeks".

"It is very unfortunate this has happened, we are deeply disappointed."

Neither Shaw nor Davidson would be drawn on whether Kerekere had apologised to Swarbrick.

Davidson said the co-leaders had "suggested" to Kerekere "that it would be in everybody's best interest that she not be here at the office [in Parliament] today".

Asked for further details on what the investigation would entail, a Green Party spokesman said Kerekere’s message appeared to "go against Green Party values".

He said the process would "reflect Green Party values of fairness and appropriate decision-making and will include a thorough analysis of all the facts available".

"No decision has been made about whether to engage an external person, but that remains an option."

“At this stage, we will not be commenting further in order to uphold the integrity of the process. We aim to conclude the process as quickly as possible.”