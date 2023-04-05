MFAT monitoring Marburg virus as Australia issues travel warnings

New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) is monitoring Marburg virus outbreaks in Africa as Australia issues travel advisory warnings to travellers over the virus.

Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania are both currently experiencing outbreaks of the extremely deadly virus, with the World Health Organization (WHO) sending staff there to help contain them.

Marburg virus disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever that can have a fatality rate of up to 88%, according to the WHO.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue and blood-stained vomit and diarrhoea.

The Australian government has issued Marburg related travel advisories for Tanzania, Uganda and Gabon.

"The Tanzanian Government has confirmed an outbreak of Marburg virus in the Bukoba District in Kagera Region," one of the advisories reads.

"You should take steps to reduce potential exposure to the virus, including practising good hygiene and avoiding high-risk activities."

New Zealand's MFAT told 1News its "aware of reports of cases of Marburg virus in the region".

While there are no specific advisories at present for Kiwis around Marburg in Africa, MFAT said: "Travel advisories are reviewed regularly based on available information.

"You can find some information on viral haemorrhagic fevers – including Marburg virus – on the Ministry of Health’s website."

There are no vaccines or antiviral treatments approved to treat Marburg, however the WHO said vaccine trials in countries with outbreaks could soon happen.