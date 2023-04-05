Former addict urges NZ authorities to investigate nitrous oxide misuse

A recovering addict who regularly finds nitrous oxide canisters at his local Auckland park says he's concerned authorities are not doing enough to address issues caused by people abusing the substance.

Danny Kittner enjoys daily walks at Fergusson Domain, a six-hectare park in Auckland's Onehunga. What he doesn't enjoy is picking up metal canisters of nitrous oxide (NOS), which he says are found by the dozen each day while he and his partner walk their dogs.

"On our walk we come across hundreds of used nitrous oxide canisters which are often littered throughout the park, in the bushes and in big piles, often near a parking lot, park bench or path. We pick up dozens each day and definitely don’t get close to cleaning them all up," he said.

An ex-addict, 12 years clean, he told 1News despite the substance being fairly low-risk, it's easily accessible to young people who can't buy alcohol or drugs. And he's concerned using NOS may be a precursor to the use of more harmful drugs.

Kittner said he started using drugs at the age of 11 or 12 — starting with alcohol, which was accessible because it was around the home and around friends.

"Then I got into weed," he said. "I probably wasn't using daily until I was 13 years old."

He has no idea who is dumping the empty canisters but said he's concerned about the issue.

"I would be interested to know who's using it. It may be young people as they can't buy alcohol or other drugs.

Danny Kittner. (Source: Supplied)

"If so, it's a substance that they are getting into — with a reward-based drug experience that could pave the way for later and more serious drug use.

"It does remind me how easy it was as a young person to get caught up in using something like that. It's so easy to get a quick hit out of it," Kittner said.

Originally from the US, he moved to New Zealand in 2012, after he'd battled drugs and alcohol for five years.

It comes as a ban on nitrous oxide canisters is about to come into effect in the UK. Kittner said he hopes authorities in New Zealand investigate the problem here.

"I think at the very least, the important thing is understanding the issue in the first place. I'm not an expert but I think it would be very important for New Zealand to understand who is at risk of accessing this substance and being at the forefront of potential harm.

"I think New Zealand has a long way to go in terms of understanding the story of why people are using these and how to stay safe in the first instance and possibly introducing more severe measures like banning it, like the UK has."

What is nitrous oxide?

The New Zealand Drug Foundation says nitrous oxide is a dissociative anaesthetic that comes as a colourless gas and is used medically for pain. They are often sold in small canisters and discharged into a balloon and inhaled.

According to the drug-harm reduction arm of the organisation, The Level, at best, the drug can make a person relaxed, numb, and euphoric. At worst, a person can lose consciousness, develop intense short-lived paranoia and hypoxia (insufficient oxygen).

Long-term use can lead to vitamin B12 deficiency, which can lead to nerve damage. "It is very rare to overdose on nitrous oxide. In rare cases taking lots of nitrous oxide can cause you to become unconscious or suffocate from a lack of oxygen," the foundation says.

It's not illegal to sell nitrous oxide in New Zealand, for food preparation or medicinal purposes but it is classed as a medicine under the Medicines Act, so it's illegal to possess, sell, supply or import it as a medicine if that's not its intended use.

Police told 1News "we're not immediately aware of issues reported to police in regards to nitrous oxide. Police would encourage anyone with concerns about the sale or supply of drugs to contact us via 105 so the matter can be investigated".

Kittner said he plans to contact his local MP to help investigate the problem and hopes he can connect with the local constable during an upcoming community meeting.

The New Zealand Drug Foundation's stance

The New Zealand Drug Foundation says nitrous oxide is on the low side of the drug-harm spectrum and doesn't believe a ban is necessary.

"I wouldn't be encouraging young people to be using nitrous oxide and expect it wouldn't be being sold in dairies to young people but by banning it we could point people to take far worse substances," Sarah Helm, Drug Foundation Executive Director told 1News.

"We already have restrictions in place in New Zealand and to criminalise people for using it is causing more harm than fixing it. Responses need to be in proportion," she said.

"We'd like to see more information and education out there about the health impacts, as well as a way to address the litter issue. Litter is a problem in New Zealand across a range of products.

"The harm NOS is causing pales in comparison to other substances or issues — many of which are also visible in the Auckland CBD," Helm said.

Medsafe says it is continuing to review issues around the supply of nitrous oxide in New Zealand.

The UK ban

The Guardian reports the sale of nitrous oxide to the British public will be banned and the police will be given enhanced drug-testing powers as part of Prime Miniter Rishi Sunak’s attempt to crack down on antisocial behaviour "with urgency".

Current UK legislation bans the knowing or reckless supply of nitrous oxide for inhalation, with dealers facing up to seven years in jail.

Britain's independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) warned against the ban and said it would be disproportionate with the level of harm associated with nitrous oxide. It said such control could create "significant burdens" for legitimate uses of the substance.

Outlining the reasons behind the nitrous oxide ban, the government said it was "concerned about the rise in health and social harms" of laughing gas, "particularly to young people".

"We are for the first time making possession of nitrous oxide an offence; preventing supply for misuse by putting tighter controls on retailers; and giving greater powers to law enforcement to take action against those who are in breach," it added.

We will ban nitrous oxide, also called laughing gas, putting an end to the littering of empty canisters and intimidation in local parks. — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 27, 2023

Sunak's plan to ban the substance is part of a wider strategy announced on 27 March, to tackle anti-social behaviour and create safer communities.

The BBC reports nitrous oxide is one of the most-used drugs by UK 16 to 24 year olds.

It reported the case of a 25-year-old, who shared her experience of taking too much laughing gas — leaving her unable to walk and putting her in hospital for six weeks.

Mollie, from Caerphilly in Wales, said doctors found inflammation on her spinal cord and brain damage from the drug which she had become addicted to over lockdown.

"I was buying ten boxes a week, and each box contained 24 canisters," she said.

"I started getting pins and needles in my hands and feet, and I was fitting."

After a several months, Mollie was on her way to work in a department store when she found herself unable to walk.

In hospital, doctors found she had inflammation on her spinal cord and "massive nerve damage" from "starving" her brain of oxygen.

"Part of me was in denial at it being linked to laughing gas."

She told the BBC she supported Sunak's ban on nitrous oxide.

"I used to be a great runner and used to dance and now I can't do those things," she said.