Wesley College: Statutory manager appointed amid stories of violence

The Ministry of Education is intervening in the management of Wesley College after “significant concerns” were raised about the school and its hostels.

Shane Edwards has been appointed as limited statutory manager (LSM) to help manage the board, including its “functions, powers, and duties in curriculum management and policies and procedures,” the Ministry said.

Edwards could also advise the board on “employment and the health, safety and wellbeing of students and staff at the college”.

The intervention comes after multiple students contacted 1News with stories of bullying, violence and abuse, following reporting on historical violence at the special character Methodist school.

Three videos were sent to 1News showing senior students at the school beating other students in incidents between 2021 and March 2023.

Students who recently left Wesley told 1News “coverings” - where younger students were made to cover their faces before being punched, kicked and slapped by older students - occurred almost weekly.

They also said it was normal to be physically assaulted by older students for making small mistakes.

Wesley College (Source: 1News)

Two current students said it was still occurring.

1News decided not to identify those students for safety reasons.

The family of another student told 1News he was physically assaulted in a “covering” incident in the past two weeks. Coverings are where younger students were made to cover their faces before being punched, kicked and slapped by older students. Such incidents took place almost weekly.

A student being beaten at Wesley College. (Source: 1News)

A special review into the Auckland school was commissioned recently by the chief review officer at the Education Review Office (ERO) as a result of the concerns.

ERO told 1News it had been working with the school since March 2022.

The Ministry briefly revoked the school’s hostel license in December 2022 and it was asked to “address a number of concerns,” including any “potential breaches of the Education (Hostels) Regulations 2005,” ERO and the Ministry said.

One of the concerns was the lack of “appropriate overnight supervision” in the hostels.

After a re-inspection on January 24 2023, the Ministry told 1News it was “satisfied” that the school had met the licensing regulatory requirements to operate five of its six hostels. ERO said it would return in term one to review the school’s provision for the health, safety and wellbeing of its boarders.

The Ministry said the aim of any intervention was always to return the school to full self-management as soon as the recommendations of the intervention have been met.

Edwards’ appointment as LSM became effective as of Monday afternoon.