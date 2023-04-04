National rivals say Ardern was 'extraordinary' on world stage

Former National Party leader and 2020 election rival Judith Collins says Jacinda Ardern was "extraordinary" on the world stage but has not been able to deliver on promises made.

"Her overseas work has been extraordinary, very much on the level of the David Lange era," she told reporters at Parliament today.

"Her presence overseas and her ability to be considered a leader internationally from a little country like New Zealand is actually extraordinary."

Ardern announced her resignation on January 19 while in Napier on caucus retreat. She officially stood down as prime minister on January 25. She will give her valedictory speech in Parliament on Wednesday evening.

Collins said Ardern's performance at home, however, was not as satisfactory.

"Other than the Covid response and the mosque [March 15 terrorist attack] response, she has not been able to deliver on promises made, and I think that will be her disappointment.

Collins wished Ardern well and hoped that she had "really enjoyable work to go to".

Asked if that should include representing New Zealand overseas, Collins said it was worth taking advantage of Ardern's "overseas clout".

Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern in London in 2021 (Source: Getty)

"I would have thought that that is something that the incoming prime minister Chris Luxon may well consider."

Collins, who was National leader through the 2020 election, said Covid-19 was a "defining factor" of that election.

"There were lots of reasons why [National lost the election], I always say to people, don't have three leaders in two months, it's never going to work."

She said a win in politics doesn't necessarily deliver anything for the people of New Zealand.

"That is, I think, one of the sad things for her, that within two years that she gave up."

Asked if she felt any satisfaction in outlasting Ardern in Parliament, Collins said she had outlasted "most people".

"And I intend to outlast a few more."

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said Ardern showed "great leadership, exemplary leadership" around the March 15 terrorist attack.

"[She] made the whole country incredibly proud about that response."

Luxon was also impressed with Ardern's impact overseas.

National leader Christopher Luxon. (Source: 1News)

"The way she's maintained New Zealand's profile internationally has been important for the country as well.

"I wish her nothing but the very best going forward and wish her well."

Shadow leader of the House Chris Bishop said Ardern would mostly be remembered for her leadership after the March 15 terrorist attack.

"I think that was world class political leadership and I think many New Zealanders were very grateful for her leadership at that time.

"On the domestic front her record is a lot more mixed. A government that said it was going to be transformational, that was anything but."