Prince William, Kate thank Jacinda Ardern for leadership, support

10:02am
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses alongside Prince William.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses alongside Prince William. (Source: Supplied)

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, have thanked Jacinda Ardern on her last day as Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern and Prince William.

Jacinda Ardern and Prince William. (Source: Getty)

In a tweet, the couple wrote: "Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death.

"Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C."

Today marks Ardern's last day as leader of the Labour Party, with incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins being sworn in this morning.

Ardern resigned last week, saying she "no longer had enough left in the tank" to fulfil the role.

Several world leaders have thanked Ardern for her leadership, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Canadian Prine Minister Justin Trudeau, and US president Joe Biden.

New ZealandRoyaltyPolitics

