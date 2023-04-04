1000L fuel leak contained after Transmission Gully truck crash

SH1 at Transmission Gully is expected to be opened within the next few hours after a two-truck crash led to 1000 litres of fuel spilling from a tanker this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ said that the "final clean-up" was now underway on the road.

"After this cleanup has been completed and the road has been deemed safe, State Highway 1 will be re-opened," a spokesperson said in a 2pm update.

"This should occur in the next one to two hours, but timelines may vary from this."

Lanes north and south are closed after the crash about 5.40am near the Paremata Haywards Rd on-ramp.

MOVe Logistics chief executive Mark Evans told 1News that he hadn't had the chance to "fully debrief", but that his company's driver had been hit by another truck from behind.

Evans explained that fuel tankers are split up into compartments — not just one big hold — and they think the compartment that was damaged was 5000L.

FENZ said: "The fuel from the damaged fuel truck has been fully decanted to another fuel truck. The damaged truck will now be towed back to its company’s base, with a fire truck following it to its destination as a precaution."

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

"The road is expected to be closed for some time," a spokesperson said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes, such as State Highway 59. Earlier, FENZ said a dam had been set up, and the fuel leaking from the tanker had been isolated.

FENZ said approximately 1000L of 95 octane fuel spilled from the tanker, but has since been contained. It said firefighters have "worked hard to prevent it from reaching an environmentally sensitive area".

Another tanker brought to the crash site is currently decanting the remaining fuel, which is expected to take "a few more hours".

Greater Wellington Regional Council also have two environmental officers on the scene.

The council said the environmental risk is fuel going into Horokiri Stream, which feeds to the Pāuatahanui Inlet, which has a significant wetland reserve.