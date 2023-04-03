Super Rugby power rankings - McKenzie wins Barrett battle

Super Rugby Pacific power rankings

Another triumph for the hottest team in the competition.

1. Chiefs

Beat Blues 20-13. Record: 6-0. Up one. Table position: 1.

An extraordinary performance from the (now, surely) competition favourites. The Chiefs made more than twice as many tackles against the Blues in the Hamilton rain (170 v 74) but, despite the toil, were still more accurate than their opponents on defence (90% accuracy rate v 87%). Led by the ever dangerous Damian McKenzie, Clayton McMillan’s men are one of the best counter-attacking sides in the competition. Given their defensive grit against the occasionally bumbling Blues, they must be one of the tightest in a team sense. Certainly they are one of the best coached.

2. Brumbies

Beat Waratahs 40-36. Record: 5-1. Up 9. Table position: 3.

There was some talk during the week that their old rivalry against the Waratahs was dead due to recent streak enjoyed by the men from Canberra but the Brumbies had to do it the hard way against a side, remarkably, still stuck in 11th place. Three times the Brumbies had to come back from 14-point deficits and they finally went ahead in the 78th minute. Loosehead prop James Slipper scored a memorable double and centre Len Ikitau played a blinder on both sides of the ball.

3. Crusaders

Beat Reds 25-12. Record: 4-2. Down 2. Table position: 4.

It says something about the defending champions’ ambitions that they can travel to Brisbane with a host of influential players missing, beat the Reds relatively comfortably, and still poke holes in the performance immediately afterwards. Richie Mo’unga was less than impressed and the same went for coach Scott Robertson, but while the Crusaders lacked fluency on attack and made various unforced errors, this was an extremely important victory that sets them up for their home match against Moana Pasifika on Friday (presumably a locked-up five competition points) before the following week’s bye.

4. Fijian Drua

Beat Rebels 38-28. Record: 3-3. Up 6. Table position: 7.

Another victim dispatched by the Drua at a vibrant Churchill Park in Lautoka – they are now two from two there after beating the Crusaders in round three and will have high hopes of doing the same to the Blues in their next home game at the end of April. The Rebels had no answer to the offloading and running ability of the Drua in the first half. It was 33-7 at the break. The joy of the home players and the crowd is a reminder of how the competition used to be in the 1990s. They’re an important addition.

5. Highlanders

Beat Moana Pasifika 45-17. Record: 3-3. Down 1. Table position: 6.

A regulation victory – their third in a row – over a struggling team. Moana Pasifika had little clue against the Highlanders’ ruck-and-run style which allowed the southerners to score two quick first-half tries and re-take the lead after Solomone Funaki’s opener for Moana. They poured on the pressure after halftime with three converted tries to make it safe.

6. Hurricanes

Beat Force 45-42. Record: 5-1. Down 3. Table position 2.

The turbines were spinning in windy Palmerston North but the Hurricanes nearly ran out of power in the second half after dominating the Force for the opening three quarters of the match. Watching the Hurricanes casually pass the ball around as they attempted to protect their winning bonus point and soak up time was a lesson in hubris. The form of veteran hooker Dane Coles and loose forward Brayden Iose was better news for coach Jason Holland.

Moana Pasifika's Levi Aumua on the charge - a common and welcome sight for the competition strugglers. (Source: Photosport)

7. Force

Lost to Hurricanes 42-45. Record 2-4. No change. Table position 10.

Credit to the Force, they have had a difficult tour of New Zealand, losing to the Highlanders, Blues and now Hurricanes, but they were determined to take something from it and did so with a losing bonus point against the odds here. With 12 minutes remaining, the Hurricanes were up 45-21, and back the Force came with three converted tries, the second of which robbed the Canes of their winning bonus point. The Hurricanes got even sloppier as they tried to win it back. The last try was scored by Force wing Zach Kibirige, the quickest man on the field, eight minutes after the final siren.

8. Waratahs

Lost to Brumbies 36-40. Record: 1-5. Up 1. Table position: 11.

It’s odd to see a team which includes the indefatigable Michael Hooper struggling so much. Wing Mark Nawaqanitawase is another talent who scored a cracking individual try.

9. Reds

Lost to Crusaders 12-25. Record: 2-4. Down 1. Table position: 8.

The latest team to get on the wrong side of Leicester Fainga’anuku, who now has six tries in three games for the Crusaders. The Reds have a gem in wing Jordan Petaia but lack a cutting edge at first-five – James O’Connor, a now 32-year-old who has promised so much and yet never really delivered, looked gun shy throughout.

10. Blues

Lost to Chiefs 13-20. Record: 3-3. Down 5. Table position: 5

A mistake-ridden performance not helped by Beauden Barrett’s apparent unwillingness to attack the Chiefs’ defensive line. Had the chance to turn the screws on the Chiefs scrum and put themselves closer on the scoreboard but went for the penalty instead. A bad loss for the Blues which highlighted an inherent fragility.

11. Rebels

Lost to Drua 28-38. Record: 2-4. Down 5. Table position: 9.

The Rebels did well to win the second half in Lautoka – no easy feat. But they weren’t really in the game.

12. Moana Pasifika

Lost to Highlanders 17-45. Record: 0-6. No change. Table position: 12.

Worse is to come for Moana – they play the Crusaders in Christchurch next Friday.