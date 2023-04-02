Hurricanes dominate Force but may rue loss of bonus point

The Hurricanes have beaten the Western Force 45-42 in Palmerston North today but may rue a poor final quarter in which they threw away their winning bonus point and allowed the Australians back in the match.

It is the fifth victory in six games for the home side, now second on the table, after they dominated the Force in the first half but the Hurricanes were guilty of switching off in the second half.

Hunting their third win for the season, the Perth side showed their grit to stay in the fight against the Wellington outfit in the regional city.

They scored five second-half tries - a 79th-minute effort by reserve playmaker Jake Strachan securing a valuable bonus point for the Force.

The Hurricanes then kept the ball alive as they tried to claw back the bonus point but five minutes into overtime Force speedster Zach Kibirige dotted down at the other end.

The Hurricanes, who overtook the Brumbies into second on the ladder on the back of the win, were missing Ardie Savea with the All Blacks ace rested from the clash.

But they didn't skip a beat early on, racing to a 14-0 lead after seven minutes with backrowers Du'Plessis Kirifi and Brayden Iose touching down.

The second one came from a lineout with a short throw by Dane Coles landing back in his arms with the hooker darting down the short side before finding No.8 Iose.

The Force hit back in the ninth minute when their patience was rewarded with lock Jeremy Williams crashing over after nine phases.

Jordie Barrett on the burst for the Hurricanes against the Force. (Source: Getty)

Test veteran Coles himself claimed the home side's third try from a lineout drive before a second try by Iose pushed the margin out to 26-7 by halftime.

With errors and penalties hurting the Force, the Hurricanes were first on the scoreboard in the second half with centre Bailyn Sullivan touching down.

The visitors continued to rally, with halfback Gareth Simpson scrambling across the line after a surging run by his centre Bayley Kuenzle.

Simpson also had a hand in Kibirige's first try, with the winger beating three defenders to take a pin-point kick into the in-goal.

The Force lost fullback Chase Tiatia to a yellow card for cynical play and while the Hurricanes took advantage almost immediately through reserve hooker Hame Faiva, the West Australians also scored, Siosifa Amone picking up the points.

While the margin was too big to peg back, the West Australians can at least return home with some confidence after pushing the home side with their late surge.

Another blow for the home side was the sight of playmaker Brett Cameron limping off with an injury late on.