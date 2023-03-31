Bright start but Moana Pasifika run out of steam against Highlanders

The Highlanders have finished strongly against Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium tonight to record their third consecutive Super Rugby Pacific victory.

The southerners won 45-17, a bonus-point six-tries-to-two victory which consigned the competition newcomers to their sixth consecutive defeat of the season.

After again performing well in the first half – Moana scored the opening try via skipper Solomone Funaki after only five minutes – the home side were down only 17-19 at halftime but again let it slip after the break.

In front of a small crowd, Moana missed only five tackles in the first half but too often they were guilty of conceding tries near their line, the Highlanders scoring through Pari Pari Parkinson and Sam Gilbert, before Moana re-took the lead thanks to powerhouse centre Levi Aumua’s try from a cut back close to the line.

But loose forward Hugh Renton put the visitors ahead again after displaying a good pair of hands from Parkinson’s pop up near the line and Moana, while going close through halfback Ereatara Enari in the second half, quickly ran out of steam.

The Highlanders were disadvantaged by the late withdrawal of wing Connor Garden-Bachop, but, led by Aaron Smith, who was playing his 350th first class game (and 178th Super Rugby match), they had too much quality and experience for Moana.

Moana Pasifika midfielder Danny Toala is tackled at Mt Smart Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

They were in control at scrum time, with referee Ben O’keeffe continuingly rewarding their dominance through penalties, and had far greater ball security.

Moana Pasifika’s lineout melted down in the second half and they were further disadvantaged by the sinbinning of the otherwise excellent wing Timoci Tavatavanawai for a high tackle on Mitch Hunt.

The other standout for Moana was centre Levi Aumua, with Funaki another good performer.

Folau Fakatava was an excellent replacement for Smith, the livewire halfback immediately into the action and making the final passes for tries for wing Mosese Dawai and loose forward Mikaele-Tu’u.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot played well for the visitors, with loose forwards Sean Withy and Renton also having strong games.

Moana Pasifika’s search for a first win of the season continues. For the Highlanders, it’s up to sixth place on the table – their highest position of the season after a difficult start which featured three defeats to the Blues, Chiefs and Crusaders.

Highlanders 45 (Pari Pari Parkinson, Sam Gilbert, Hugh Renton, Fetuli Paea, Mosese Dawai, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Thomas Umaga-Jensen tries; Gilbert 5 cons)

Moana Pasifika 17 (Solomane Funaki, Levi Aumua tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 19-17