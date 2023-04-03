Business
'So proud of dad' - Kelly Tarlton to join NZ Business Hall of Fame

By Jack Horsnell, Digital Reporter
6:15pm
Kelly Tarlton at his aquarium in 1985.

Kelly Tarlton at his aquarium in 1985. (Source: Supplied)

The founder of Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium is set to be posthumously inducted into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.

Kelly Tarlton revolutionised the aquarium industry in the mid-80s when he built the now iconic Auckland attraction, which was four times larger than any other in the world.

Since its 1985 opening, the design of the aquarium has been copied extensively overseas, with techniques like curved acrylic tunnels used around the world.

Kelly Tarlton during the construction of his aquarium.

Kelly Tarlton during the construction of his aquarium. (Source: Supplied)

The attraction pulled 100,000 visitors after being open for only seven weeks. However, Tarlton passed away shortly after not getting to see it become a staple of tourism in Tāmaki Makaurau.

For his business, tourism and marine conservation achievements, Tarlton has been announced as one of the 2023 laureates entering the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.

His daughter, Fiona Tarlton, said her entire family was “so thrilled” to have Kelly inducted.

Fiona Tarlton.

Fiona Tarlton. (Source: Supplied)

“It’s been 38 years since he passed away at 47, so quickly after the aquarium opened, and although he's been in two international halls of fame, he’s never been in a New Zealand hall of fame.

“It’s so fantastic for him to be acknowledged and recognised for his contribution to the design of aquariums around the world.

“We’re so proud of him, so proud of dad.”

Millions of locals and tourists alike have passed through the aquarium since its 1985 opening, and Fiona says his legacy lives on.

“I think he always had an understanding that if he built it, people would come," she said.

“The whole idea was to get people who didn’t scuba dive or snorkel to have an understanding of what it’s like under the ocean.”

Kelly Tarlton with his two daughters, Fiona and Nicole.

Kelly Tarlton with his two daughters, Fiona and Nicole. (Source: Supplied)

She said he’d be happy to know the aquarium is still thriving with people of all ages experiencing it.

“People of all ages have always enjoyed it, and it’s always being updated.”

“He’d be very happy to know that it’s continued and developed, and although he was a really humble guy, he’d be extremely happy to receive this award.”

Tarlton joins former Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Michael Barnett, My Food Bag founder Thresa Gattung, tourism boss Wally Stone, Māori Agribusiness & Primary Sector leader Kingi Smiler and property developers Ted Manson and Sir Paul Adams in this year's field of inductees.

He will be officially inducted at an official ceremony on 10 August in Auckland.

