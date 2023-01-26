Three gentoo penguin chicks welcomed at Kelly Tarlton's

Iconic Auckland aquarium Kelly Tarlton's has welcomed three new gentoo penguin chicks to the family.

"The little ones arrived late last year and have been settling in nicely," a statement from the aquarium said.

"The first chick hatched on the 27th of October 2022, weighing 92 grams to proud first-time parents Xena and Dobby, and is a gentle giant who's long overtaken them in size and weight and loves playing under the saltwater sprinkler.

"The second chick hatched just three days later, weighing 89 grams, to Lady and Tux, both experienced parents who have only recently sparked romance together, partnering up for the first time this season.

The second new Gentoo penguin chick at Kelly Tarlton's. (Source: Kelly Tarlton's)

ADVERTISEMENT

"The third chick is nearly two weeks younger, hatching on the 19th of November, to seasoned parents Melody and Oscar, weighing 97 grams," the statement said.

The chicks will be given fitting names once their genders are known, penguin keeper Kiara Martina Lehnert added.

The third new chick, born last November. (Source: Kelly Tarlton's)

"As the chicks continue to grow, learn and explore, we're loving seeing their personalities continue to shine through," she said.

The chicks reside in the Antarctic Ice Adventure display, which is kept at an icy -2C to 0C year-round.

Gentoo penguins come from the sub-Antarctic islands and peninsulas, "where they are under threat from overfishing, invasive species, and climate change", the statement added.