Kiwis warned to avoid 'distinctive' beer that could contain meth

Police are advising Kiwis to look out for a 'distinctive' beer in the community that could be contaminated with methamphetamine.

It comes as Auckland police investigate the importation of the drug, which is being hidden in cans of beer.

Police warn the Honey Bear House Beer cans could be contaminated by the drug and warn that drinking it could "have serious or fatal medical consequences."

They come in a distinct blue and red can, with a picture of a red bear on the front.

"Police ask anyone who might be in possession of a can of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ to not drink it."

While they don't believe the beer has been sold over the counter or online, they do think part of the shipment may have been given or passed between associates.

It is not believed the brand is avalible in New Zealand, and no other beer is involved in the shipment.

Police are asking anyone who is in posession of the beer to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.