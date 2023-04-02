Other Sport
Kiwi swimmer Erika Fairweather coasts to World Champs qualification

By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
2:00pm
Erika Fairweather. (Source: New Zealand Swimming).

Nineteen-year-old Kiwi swimming sensation Erika Fairweather has continued to fly, breaking a national record this morning.

She managed three seconds under the World Championship FINA qualification mark for the 200 metres freestyle at the National Championships in Auckland.

Fairweather cruised to an easy win in her heat, clocking 1:55.36, beating her own previous national record by more than a second. She still has a chance to go faster in tonight's final.

She told Swimming New Zealand: "It was a pretty cool thing to do in a heat swim".

"It felt fast but it also felt controlled so it was really great to see that time on the board at the end of the swim."

She said she was shocked when she learnt of her time, having just bagged a personal best.

"It gave me a bit of a surprise, it was more than a second PB and I'd just done a PB a few weeks ago so I wasn't expecting that but it was really awesome."

Her form looks increasingly ominous for her favoured 400 metres freestyle tomorrow, where she's aiming to become just the fifth female swimmer in history to go under four minutes for the distance.

Fairweather currently has the ninth best time in history of 4:00.97, which she set at the South Island Championships last month.

But Fairweather 's not the only swimmer to have qualified for the World Championships in this morning's heats.

Andrew Jeffcoat's beaten the mark in the 100 metres backstroke, clocking 53.73 seconds, Cameron Gray's powered home in the 50 metres butterfly in 23.27 seconds and, Para-swimmer Cameron Leslie's booked his ticket to the World Championships in the 200 freestyle in 3:06.66.

