Black Ferns take minds off RWC final at signing session with fans

The Black Ferns have taken some time out from preparing for tomorrow's Rugby World Cup by spending time with some of those that mean the most to them - their fans.

Ahead of their captain's run for tomorrow's match against England at Eden Park, members of the side made their way out to the All Blacks Experience in Auckland to meet with fans and hold a signing session.

Realising it was the last time she'd be doing such activities, retiring halfback Kendra Cocksedge told 1News she was cherishing the moment.

"It keeps you nice and relaxed," she said.

"It's always important for us as Black Ferns, we want to connect with the community and share the love so we've got to give that time to the community where we can."

The time out also helped to take their minds off the final less than 36 hours out from kickoff.

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge in action during the quarterfinal win over Wales. (Source: Photosport)

"For us girls, you don't want to be focused on playing the game too early," Cocksedge added.

"So today is about getting your body right, extra recovery and connecting with the community and family where you can."

The team will play in front of another sold out crowd at Eden Park where fans like Indie and Georgia, both 10, will be out supporting the team.

The pair were rapt about meeting some of their rugby idols, although they were both pretty stoked about one Black Fern in particular.

"Ruby Tui is my favourite because she's super cool," Indie said.

"I like her hair and she's very fast and has good skills," Georgia added.