US football superstars to be based in Aotearoa for FIFA World Cup

The Football Ferns will face former Champions Norway at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

But the biggest drawcard for New Zealand fans is that reigning world champions and the top-ranked USA will play their pool matches right here in Aotearoa.

Last night’s glitzy draw ceremony at Aotea Centre also pitted the Kiwis against Switzerland and the Philippines in Group A.

Team USA are not just the reigning champions, they’re game changers and winners of a record four FIFA World Cups. The draw put the Americans in Group E, ensuring they’ll play two pool games in Auckland and one in Wellington.

American football legend, Carli Lloyd is just as excited as the fans about team USA being based here.

“I’ve said it before, this is going to be the biggest and best world cup and I think it’ll be great for people in New Zealand that the USA's going to have all their group games here. It’s going to be a great buzz," Lloyd said.

With the World Cup jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia, there were some nerves about where the biggest teams would be based.

Fifa World Cup 2023 Chief Executive Dave Beeche says there’s expected to be thousands of passionate US supporters hitting Kiwi shores.

“The early economic benefit work that we did forecast around $200 million coming into the New Zealand economy, we’ll need to recut those numbers now. The people we’re talking to in the US are forecasting tens of thousands of supporters to come down and support the USA team,” Beeche said.

The team famously and successfully fought for equal pay with its male counterparts and has been a catalyst for support of the game.

“You’re seeing this movement, you’re seeing people jump on board with women’s football and the amazing product it has on the field and off the field as well. There’s investment happening, there’s support happening. It’s incredible,” Lloyd said.

USA Coach Vlatko Andonovski, says fans can look forward to an exciting brand of football from his team in what is set to be a groundbreaking tournament.

“The players on our team are trendsetters. They’re more than just soccer players, they’re actually a driving force, a group of players who are driving this game forward," Andonovski said.

"I think that the fans that are going to come to the game are going to be able to see exciting matches, good creative minds and really good soccer players.”