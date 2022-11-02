Snowboarders pay tribute to student who died in Christchurch

A student who died in "unexplained" circumstances in Christchurch yesterday was a snowboarding champion and is being remembered by those from the sport he loved.

Sam Finnemore in action at the FIS Ski Australia-New Zealand Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Sam Finnemore, 19, was attending the University of Canterbury when he died following an incident in Matipo St, Riccarton, yesterday. He was named by police today and his family released a statement, saying he loved to competitively snowboard and "was always happy".

Finnemore was a talented snowboarder from Auckland who won several national age group titles. This included the men's snowboard competition at the Torpedo 7 NZ Showdown Rookie Fest held at Cardrona in 2019.

He also dominated the Auckland secondary schools snowboarding scene as a student at Kristin School on the North Shore. In 2020, he won the overall senior boys snowboarding title.

Some in New Zealand's winter sports community have taken to social media to pay tribute to Finnemore.

"Love you my bro, shred in peace," Olympic skier Ben Harrington posted on Instagram.

Sam Finnemore. (Source: Supplied)

Former snowboarding champion Aaron Jamieson said on Instagram: "Sammy, we all will forever love you. Our hearts are with you and your family.

"RIP butter bean you will forever be with us."

Finnemore's family say he died two days before his 20th birthday.

"He was well-liked, happy, and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch and Wanaka," the family said.

"We celebrate him and will remember him fondly."