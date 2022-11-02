Snowboarders pay tribute to student who died in Christchurch

Source: 1News

A student who died in "unexplained" circumstances in Christchurch yesterday was a snowboarding champion and is being remembered by those from the sport he loved.

Sam Finnemore in action at the FIS Ski Australia-New Zealand Cup.

Sam Finnemore in action at the FIS Ski Australia-New Zealand Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Sam Finnemore, 19, was attending the University of Canterbury when he died following an incident in Matipo St, Riccarton, yesterday. He was named by police today and his family released a statement, saying he loved to competitively snowboard and "was always happy".

Finnemore was a talented snowboarder from Auckland who won several national age group titles. This included the men's snowboard competition at the Torpedo 7 NZ Showdown Rookie Fest held at Cardrona in 2019.

He also dominated the Auckland secondary schools snowboarding scene as a student at Kristin School on the North Shore. In 2020, he won the overall senior boys snowboarding title.

Some in New Zealand's winter sports community have taken to social media to pay tribute to Finnemore.

Read More

"Love you my bro, shred in peace," Olympic skier Ben Harrington posted on Instagram.

Sam Finnemore.

Sam Finnemore. (Source: Supplied)

Former snowboarding champion Aaron Jamieson said on Instagram: "Sammy, we all will forever love you. Our hearts are with you and your family.

"RIP butter bean you will forever be with us."

Finnemore's family say he died two days before his 20th birthday.

"He was well-liked, happy, and he cherished time with his many friends in Auckland, Christchurch and Wanaka," the family said.

"We celebrate him and will remember him fondly."

Other SportChristchurch and CanterburyAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Woman, 18, charged with murder after death of 2-year-old girl

2

Cure Kids weigh in after Starship rejects $570k donation

3

Student who died in Christchurch 'was always happy', family say

4

Julie Powell, food writer of Julie & Julia, dies at 49

5

Last blood moon until 2025 to grace the skies next Tuesday

Latest Stories

Kiwis getting scam email claiming explicit material found on computer

Cure Kids weigh in after Starship rejects $570k donation

'Significant' rainfall continues to batter sodden West Coast

Body pulled from Lake Rotorua

Lydia Ko splits with coach due to logistical reasons

Related Stories

Kiwi cyclist Michael Vink signs with UAE World Tour team

Kāinga Ora under fire over how they manage disruptive tenants

NZ Blink-182 concert dates changed after new Aus shows added

Sail GP 'on track' to deliver 'something special' in Christchurch