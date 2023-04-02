Health
1News

7 retired St John ambulances to be sent to war-torn Ukraine

28 mins ago

Seven decommissioned St John ambulances packed with medical equipment and other vital supplies will be sent from New Zealand to war-torn Ukraine.

Humanitarian aid worker Tenby Powell secured the fleet with the help of St John.

The former soldier and Tauranga mayor is the director of humanitarian charity Kiwi K.A.R.E., which provides aid and critical refugee evacuation services in Ukraine.

"I think no matter what you see on YouTube, no matter what you see on the news, on television - until you’re there and you hear the noise and you see the sights and you smell the smells that are there, it’s impossible to really capture it properly," he said.

Powell was motivated after doing several months of aid work in the war-ravaged country.

The ambulances will be shipped from Auckland to Ukraine next month. Five of the vehicles will go to the front lines, while two will be used as Kiwi K.A.R.E.’s mobile health clinics.

Powell’s daughter Charlotte is nervous about her father returning to the war.

"Sometimes there would be a message from him and he’d say, ‘Hey, you’re not gonna hear from me for a little while’,” she said.

"Everyone knows again that I was in pieces, not quite myself until we got that text again a few days later to know he’s safe.”

While she hasn’t ruled out going to the warzone herself, "I have so many outside people like my Mum and family who would not like me to go".

"You feel like there is a little bit of you that should and you want to do good so never say never," she said.

Powell said he “felt that I just want to do something positive while I can”.

"I’m lucky at my age to be fit enough to be able to go to Ukraine," he said.

"While it’s wearying and taxing, I believe it’s where I should be and deep in my soul, I know that’s where I should be right now."

New ZealandRussia invades UkraineUK and EuropeHealth

SHARE

More Stories

Nanaia Mahuta to attend NATO meeting in Brussels this week

Nanaia Mahuta to attend NATO meeting in Brussels this week

She is leaving for Europe today, where she will represent Aotearoa at the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

1:26pm

'It was quite a shock' - Buller mayor's health surprise during cyclone

'It was quite a shock' - Buller mayor's health surprise during cyclone

Jamie Cleine was struggling to read messages on his phone and suffering from headaches when a Buller District Council colleague suggested he get an eye test.

8:40am

Hipkins gets flu and Covid jabs to launch vaccination campaign

Hipkins gets flu and Covid jabs to launch vaccination campaign

Sat, Apr 1

2:07

'I will come back' - Anti-trans activist Posie Parker vows NZ return

'I will come back' - Anti-trans activist Posie Parker vows NZ return

Sat, Apr 1

0:30

Hospital staff to receive long-awaited unpaid backpay

Hospital staff to receive long-awaited unpaid backpay

Sat, Apr 1

National calls for clarity as 1600 Te Whatu Ora jobs up for consultation

National calls for clarity as 1600 Te Whatu Ora jobs up for consultation

Fri, Mar 31

2:04

Latest

Popular

28 mins ago

7 retired St John ambulances to be sent to war-torn Ukraine

2:34

7 retired St John ambulances to be sent to war-torn Ukraine

30 mins ago

Johnson returns to haunt Sharks in stunning win for Warriors

Johnson returns to haunt Sharks in stunning win for Warriors

8:10pm

New Zealand strippers allege exploitation and wage theft

3:52

New Zealand strippers allege exploitation and wage theft

7:56pm

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

At least 26 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

6:51pm

Proposed visual artist royalty scheme introduced to Parliament

2:22

Proposed visual artist royalty scheme introduced to Parliament

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video