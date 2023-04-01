Politics
1News

Minimum wage, benefits increase from today

6:39am
The minimum wage and many benefits are going up on April 1

The minimum wage and many benefits are going up on April 1 (Source: 1News)

Today is April 1, which means a number of changes to things like benefits and the minimum wage that may help some with the rising cost of living.

It comes as mortgage rates climb, the cost of fruit and vegetables increases, and inflation stays stubbornly high.

"In tough times, it's critical we support those who are struggling the most to make ends meet," Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said the changes showed the Government had "prioritised income adequacy and lifting the standard of living for New Zealanders".

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis said it was good to see "some New Zealanders were getting relief from what's a prolonged cost of living crisis".

"But sadly, some workers will miss out, yet again, and I know lots of people are anxious about the winter that lies ahead."

Minimum wage

The minimum wage will go up from $21.20 an hour to $22.70 — around 7%.

The starting-out and training minimum wage will go up from $16.96 to $18.16 per hour.

ACT's David Seymour said advice from the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment suggested the hike could cost 5100 jobs.

"The move to force businesses to pay $352 million more in wages will mean they raise their prices or close, and more people will be out of work and on welfare for longer. As we head for recession, New Zealand can't afford that."

Superannuation

Superannuation will go up in line with inflation, with a couple both aged over 65 getting $102.84 more a fortnight.

A single person living alone could receive an extra $66.86 a payment.

Veteran's pensions are also going up.

Benefits

Main benefits will also increase by the rate of inflation. A family with children and one person on the jobseeker benefit will get an extra $40.86 a week, and sole parents $31.83 a week.

Susan St John of the Child Poverty Action Group said benefit increases would leave many families in a holding pattern as it will still leave a considerable shortfall between what they get and their basic living costs.

Working for families

Those getting best start payments will receive an extra $4 a week, increasing it to $69 a week, while there's an increase to the eldest child rate of the family tax credit, taking it to $136 a week.

The income thresholds for the childcare subsidy and out of school and recreation subsidy are also increasing.

Student support

Student support rates are going up in line with inflation, with a single student under 24 without children getting an extra $20.21 a week.

New ZealandCost of LivingPoliticsEconomySocial Issues

SHARE

More Stories

Chief Ombudsman reopens Nash OIA investigation

Chief Ombudsman reopens Nash OIA investigation

Peter Boshier said the inquiry will be carried out "in secret" and completed as soon as possible.

3:45pm

How to prepare your home for winter and save on energy

How to prepare your home for winter and save on energy

While insulation is important and heat pumps are great, there are other, cheaper options for keeping your home warm in the winter months.

1:00pm

5:29

National announces plan to double renewable energy

National announces plan to double renewable energy

9:30am

2:00

Today FM a victim of short-term corporate strategy - expert

Today FM a victim of short-term corporate strategy - expert

Fri, Mar 31

5:19

Māori astronomy expert Rangi Mātāmua named New Zealander of the Year

Māori astronomy expert Rangi Mātāmua named New Zealander of the Year

Thu, Mar 30

5:38

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

Inside Parliament: Rip, tear, bust - A tough week for Nash, Davidson

Thu, Mar 30

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Purr-fect time to adopt a furry friend at Auckland SPCA pet day

Purr-fect time to adopt a furry friend at Auckland SPCA pet day

53 mins ago

Daylight saving ends overnight - don't forget to change your clocks

Daylight saving ends overnight - don't forget to change your clocks

6:48am

Donald Trump has been indicted, here's what happens next

2:00

Donald Trump has been indicted, here's what happens next

6:39am

Minimum wage, benefits increase from today

Minimum wage, benefits increase from today

6:30am

Rotoiti water the colour of trees as algal blooms paint it green

Rotoiti water the colour of trees as algal blooms paint it green

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video