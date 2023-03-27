60% of Kiwi households face refinancing mortgage at higher rates

About 60% of households will need to refinance their mortgage at higher rates over the next year or so.

Property research firm CoreLogic said many households will need to budget for the additional costs, with 50% of the value of existing fixed rate loans due to be repriced within the next 12 months, while another 10% were on floating interest terms.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson estimated current rates of around 6.5% would increase mortgage repayments by about $9275 more a year, based on a $500,000, 30-year mortgage, currently fixed at 4%.

However, the costs would be much higher for borrowers currently on fixed rate mortgages in a range of 2 and 3%.

He said loan repayment problems and non-performing debt on the banks' books had so far remained very low, even though many borrowers had already moved from the ultra-low 2 to 2.5% rates onto a higher level.

"However, we should still be mindful of recent Centrix data reporting a lift in borrowers missing repayments," Davidson said.

"Over the coming months, the unemployment rate is expected to rise — which at face value, will make it tougher to maintain the smooth repricing path."

However, he said people with jobs should be able to manage through, particularly given interest-only mortgage repayment options.

"The projected resilience of employment is a helpful buffer, and by the end of the year, we suspect that this mortgage repricing flow will have become less of an issue — as most repricing events from then on will be from 'high to high' in terms of mortgage rates, rather than the 'low to high' as we're currently seeing," Davidson said.

