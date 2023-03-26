Politics
1News

Benefits increasing but more investment needed, minister claims

3:02pm

The rates for benefits are set to increase this week in line with inflation, but Carmel Sepuloni, minister for social development, says they're still not high enough for all New Zealanders to live in dignity.

Speaking on Q+A with Jack Tame this morning, Sepuloni said the number of Kiwis receiving Jobseeker benefits has gone up by around 50,000 because "we have had a significant economic event that we have endured".

"We have had a number of people end up on the benefit, but we've had more people exit as a result of the investments we've put in place," she said.

Despite the nationwide labour shortage, the minister said barriers like access to transport and childcare are stopping more Kiwis from moving into work.

Sepuloni said "we haven't" developed a culture of welfare dependency, "but what we have done is ensured any New Zealander who is eligible to be supported by the welfare system that they will get that support".

Child poverty statistics out this week showed the number of children being lifted out of poverty has plateaued.

However, she said higher benefits are not the sole answer for lifting children out of poverty — "that assists, but also things like what we've invested in, with food in schools, free period products, cheaper housing or more public housing".

Main benefits and superannuation rates will go up on April 1, with each family on a Jobseeker benefit set to receive $41 more each week.

It comes as unemployment is expected to spike over the next 12 months.

"Look, no one would ever try and say that living on a benefit is easy," Sepuloni said. "Are they enough for all New Zealanders to live with dignity? Certainly not all... it would depend on your circumstances."

New ZealandEmploymentPersonal FinancePolitics

SHARE

More Stories

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

Otago University's Nicholas Khoo told Q+A with Jack Tame that China's President Xi was trying to walk a delicate line.

2:36pm

10:15

More prescriptive curriculum helps neurodiverse students - National

More prescriptive curriculum helps neurodiverse students - National

The Dyslexia Foundation says it's concerned National's education policy will have discriminatory effects.

1:50pm

16:31

Deputy PM says she wouldn't have gone to Posie Parker counter-protest

Deputy PM says she wouldn't have gone to Posie Parker counter-protest

12:56pm

25:51

Mahuta tells China of concerns over lethal aid to Russia

Mahuta tells China of concerns over lethal aid to Russia

8:51pm

Rotorua club withdraws venue hire for controversial anti-co-governance event

Rotorua club withdraws venue hire for controversial anti-co-governance event

Sat, Mar 25

4:34

Only one third of Gen Xers plan to retire at 65, survey finds

Only one third of Gen Xers plan to retire at 65, survey finds

Fri, Mar 24

Latest

Popular

37 mins ago

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

3:15pm

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

Trans-rights protesters take to Christchurch, Wellington streets

3:02pm

Benefits increasing but more investment needed, minister claims

25:51

Benefits increasing but more investment needed, minister claims

2:53pm

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2 dead, 5 missing in 'tragic' US chocolate factory explosion

2:36pm

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

10:15

China's challenge in stepping up diplomatic efforts

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video