Posie Parker rally: Thousands of protesters outnumber supporters

Thousands of people gathered in Auckland's Albert Park today to counter-protest controversial anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker.

The rainbow community and allies loudly protested the arrival of the UK speaker, waving flags and making as much noise as possible.

Protesters began to gather at around 11am, shortly before Keen-Minshull was expected to speak — with around 2000 eventually showing up to make their voices heard.

A number of them told 1News it was about showing support for the community and ensuring Keen-Minshull's rhetoric isn't heard.

Protesters brought as much as they could to make noise, including pots, pans, megaphones, and whistles. Even a drum band showed up. They chanted "Posie go home" and used expletives in another chant.

A drum band plays at the Posie Parker counter-protest at Albert Park. (Source: 1News)

One person told 1News: "We're here to show support for not only our community but also towards our wider community."

"It's about showing transphobia has no place in this country," another said.

Keen-Minshull made a short appearance before a person splashed her with a bottle of tomato juice, as other protesters advanced on the rotunda after the steel barrier around it was pushed down.

Shortly after, she was escorted out of the park and opted not to make a speech – instead, yelling expletives at protesters and media.

A small scuffle broke out while police and security were escorting her out.

Counter-protestors gather at Alber Park. (Source: 1News)

While the event itself was finished, counter-protesters stayed at the park.

"Today is just about making noise and supporting our trans community," one protester, Jack, told 1News on the band rotunda.

Protesters eventually held up a banner reading "trans liberation", bringing loud cheers from the protesters gathered around.

A trans liberation banner is held up at the Posie Parker counter-protest. (Source: 1News)

When it came to Keen-Minshull's supporters, there was a significantly smaller contingent.

They initially gathered around to hear her speak but were forced out once the counter-protesters broke down the steel gates and positioned themselves on the rotunda.

There had initially been some concern surrounding the speaker's supporters. Last weekend, a demonstration involving Keen-Minshull in Melbourne was attended by neo-Nazis and attracted widespread criticism as a result.

Protesters told 1News that while they were nervous, the day was about supporting the trans community.

"Yes, we are nervous, but that's not what today is about. It's about making sure we're vocal and that we outnumber them."

The counter-protesters eventually moved to Queen Street, where they met demonstrators aligned with Brian Tamaki.