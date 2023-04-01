Construction begins for Auckland's Eastern Busway extension

Construction on the Papakura to Botany extension on the Eastern Busway has begun today, promising faster travel times and more reliable bus services for Auckland's eastern suburbs.

The extension will see 5km of separated busway, five new bus station and 12km of separated walking and cycling routes. It's estimated it will save commuters 20 minutes of travel time between Botany town centre and Britomart.

“Auckland’s eastern suburbs have one of the highest levels of work journeys by car and lowest use of public transport in Auckland," Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

"With this investment, 24,000 more Aucklanders will live within 1km of a rapid transit station, which will provide a public transport service catered to the needs of the city."

In December, the Eastern Busway project received an additional $200 million, taking the total Crown contribution to over $600 million.