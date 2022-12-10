Auckland's Eastern Busway gets extra $200 million from Govt

Auckland Council and the Government today confirmed a new investment into the next phases of the Eastern Busway, as well as a path ahead to futureproof other transport plans.

Auckland Council and the Government are promising a "more reliable bus service" for Auckland's eastern suburbs. (Source: 1News)

The additional $200 million was reallocated from the Northern Pathway, bringing the total Crown contribution to over $600 million for the project.

Transport Minister Michael Wood says the additional funding will be used to "support Auckland Transport in the delivery of the busway".

"Auckland’s eastern suburbs have one of the highest levels of journey to work trips by car and lowest use of public transport," he says.

"With this investment, 24,000 more Aucklanders will now live within 1km of a rapid transit station, providing an attractive public transport service that is reliable and delivers an improved service to the city."

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said he thanks the minister for "listening to Aucklanders" and for the speed of his response.

"The Northern Busway is probably Auckland’s most successful transport project of recent years," Brown said. "We need to build on its success by finishing the Eastern [Busway] and get cracking on the North-western busway as soon as possible. Today’s announcement is a good first step."

The minister and mayor are promising the busway will be safer and greener and that it will carry 14,000 passengers per day by 2028, compared to 3,700 per day prior to Covid-19.

They also say that the Eastern Busway extension is part of a broader plan to form a singular network constituting several modes of transport, and to maximise returns on other ongoing projects.

“The Mayor and I will work together constructively on city-shaping initiatives that we are strongly committed to and have mandates to advance," Wood says, "including work on the Mass Rapid Transit system including buses, trains, ferries, the CRL, Auckland Light Rail and the Alternative Waitemata Harbour Crossing."

Brown added that the Government and Auckland Council were "committed to work together to advance our priorities, provide certainty and deliver progress for Auckland".